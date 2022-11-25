Heartbreak for Brazilians after injured Neymar ruled of remaining Qatar World Cup 2022 group stage games

Brazil duo Neymar and Danilo will miss their country's remaining two Qatar World Cup 2022 group games and face a fight to be fit for the knockout stage after sustaining injuries in Thursday's 2-0 win over Serbia.

Brazil, who finished first in Group G, will play Switzerland and Cameroon in their upcoming matches without their most famous star Neymar and dependable fullback, Danilo. However, the team doctor said they would miss the game against Switzerland.

"Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters. "They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup."

Neymar, who has long-standing issues with his right foot and ankle, appeared upset as he departed the field late on Thursday.

He sustained a back injury during the 2014 World Cup quarterfinal win over Colombia, which prevented him from playing in the 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany.

Brazil's issues are made worse by the illnesses of winger Antony and midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who may miss the match against Switzerland on Monday.

Following the news of Neymar's ankle injury, Brazilians took to Twitter to express their grief. We will suffer without him. It was really cold now #SelecaoBrasileira," wrote one fan on the microblogging site.

"And this time he wasn't complaining or asking for fouls, he was really in the race, he took fouls and tried to stand up to fight for the ball... boy, Neymar is huge this cup, I hope he comes back soon," added another supporter.

"May you come back stronger than ever throughout us and decide every game. History has to be written. He deserves this moment too much. Force Neymar," said another Brazilian fan.

"It was easily noticeable that he was targeted by the other team’s players in yesterday’s game. What makes it even sadder is the fact that this is probably Neymar’s last World Cup. I really hope it’s not a fracture," prayed another Brazilian supporter.

