Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona should worry about corruption charges? Here's what La Liga President Javier Tebas has to say

    Barcelona has been slapped with corruption charges, which could throw its upcoming season into disarray, including a possible ban in UEFA competitions. Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas says the Blaugrana should be "worried" about the charges.

    football Barcelona should worry about corruption charges? Here's what La Liga President Javier Tebas has to say-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    La Liga giants Barcelona is having a decent season domestically. However, it has been marred by controversies off the field, as the club has been accused of corruption. The club is presently undergoing investigations related to alleged payments to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira to Spain's refereeing committee's former vice-president Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

    Negreira reportedly received €7 million from the Blaugrana between 2001-18 for sharing information and match officials' analysis, which could have benefitted the club. Former Barca presidents Sandro Rosell, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and three other club members have been named in the charges. At the same time, prosecutors believe that Barcelona might have attempted to fix matches after influencing Negreira and on his advice.

    ALSO READ: 'Historic day' - Lionel Messi gets Argentina's training facility named after him

    With the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) opening its investigation that could lead to Barca's ban from its events next season, La Liga president Javier Tebas has stated that although it might not be possible to place sporting sanctions on the club, given that the payments were made three years ago, he might still punish them, besides warning it to be worried and explain the situation.

    "We need explanations. They [Blaugrana] should be worried if they are calm and keep the explanations to themselves. The news is coming out, and more will continue because it is inevitable. I think there should not be silence," Tebas said during Marca's Sport Weekend.

    ALSO READ: MANCHESTER UNITED TAKEOVER: NEW, IMPROVED BID FROM SHEIKH JASSIM SUBMITTED - REPORTS

    In the meantime, reports from Spain claim that Barcelona is relaxed about the charges, as it would be complex to prove that the payment was used to fix matches. While the club also believes there would be no sanctions from UEFA, the courts can hand premature UEFA bans, possibly leading to substantial financial losses and legal battles, given that it is already battling financial hardships.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Like the passion Virat Kohli has for the game and his work ethic - Chris Gayle-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Like the passion Virat Kohli has for the game and his work ethic' - Chris Gayle

    IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is a special player; must take his time to heal properly - Sourav Ganguly-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Rishabh Pant is a special player; must take his time to heal properly' - Sourav Ganguly

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge former tag-team partner likely to return to assist against Finn Balor-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge's former tag-team partner likely to return to assist against Finn Balor

    football Historic day - Lionel Messi gets Argentina training facility named after him-ayh

    'Historic day' - Lionel Messi gets Argentina's training facility named after him

    Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women Boxing World Championship 2023 defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg gcw

    Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023, defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg

    Recent Stories

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 SSA, Stenographer positions - adt

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 positions

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actresses Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee and others pay tributes RBA

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actresses Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee and others pay tributes

    Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photo gives major couple and family goals; take a look

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details - adt

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance give you sleepless night- WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD bedroom romance song gives you sleepless nights-

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon