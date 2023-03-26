Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Historic day' - Lionel Messi gets Argentina's training facility named after him

    Lionel Messi has made Argentina great again by helping it win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Argentina has named its training facility after him to honour his legacy and achievement.

    football Historic day - Lionel Messi gets Argentina training facility named after him-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has conquered everything in the world. From winning a record seven Ballon d'Or recognitions to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title conquest in Qatar, he has nothing left to be achieved. The best one can do now is honouring his legacy in the best possible way, precisely what the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has done.

    The AFA named its official training facility after Messi's honour on Saturday. The Casa de Ezeiza, situated in the capital city of Buenos Aires, will now be recognised as Lionel Andres Messi. Messi's most contemporary achievement happened to be winning FIFA The Best award, besides scoring his 800th career goal, only the second after his long-time Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

    ALSO READ: MANCHESTER UNITED TAKEOVER: NEW, IMPROVED BID FROM SHEIKH JASSIM SUBMITTED - REPORTS

    On the occasion, AFA president Chiqui Tapia tweeted, "We lived a historic day in our Casa de Ezeiza, which from today will be renamed Lionel Andres Messi, in homage to the best player in the world. I want to thank all the managers, players and employees of @afa for having been with us."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

    In the same light, Messi took to his Instagram handle to post, "This recognition is one of the nicest I've ever received. A great honour, thank you very much!!!" Messi has 99 international goals and is set to score his 100th in the coming days.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women Boxing World Championship 2023 defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg gcw

    Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023, defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg

    WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians preview: Harmanpreet Kaur's form a concern for MI as DC Meg Lanning aims to keep title conquest streak alive-ayh

    WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet's form a concern for MI as DC's Lanning aims to keep title conquest streak alive

    pro-wrestling WWE: Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?-ayh

    WWE: Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?

    IPL 2023: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB's Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness

    football UEFa Euro 2024 Qualifiers FRA vs NED France new era off to a flying start; here is proof all is well between Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann-ayh

    France's new era off to a flying start; here's proof all is well between Mbappe and Griezmann

    Recent Stories

    Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker Folie a Deux check out her make-up and costume RBA

    Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux; check out her make-up and costume

    ASRB NET 2023: Online registration window opens today March 26 at asrb.org.in; know steps to apply

    ASRB NET 2023: Online registration window opens today at asrb.org.in; know steps to apply

    Here is how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent their weekend (Video) RBA

    Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent their weekend (Video)

    Pro-Khalistan supporters attack, abuse Indian-origin journalist at Washington embassy AJR

    Pro-Khalistan supporters attack, abuse Indian-origin journalist at Washington embassy

    RRR star Jr NTR shares an adorable post for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday RBA

    RRR star Jr NTR shares an adorable post for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon