'Historic day' - Lionel Messi gets Argentina's training facility named after him

Lionel Messi has made Argentina great again by helping it win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Argentina has named its training facility after him to honour his legacy and achievement.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has conquered everything in the world. From winning a record seven Ballon d'Or recognitions to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title conquest in Qatar, he has nothing left to be achieved. The best one can do now is honouring his legacy in the best possible way, precisely what the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has done.

The AFA named its official training facility after Messi's honour on Saturday. The Casa de Ezeiza, situated in the capital city of Buenos Aires, will now be recognised as Lionel Andres Messi. Messi's most contemporary achievement happened to be winning FIFA The Best award, besides scoring his 800th career goal, only the second after his long-time Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the occasion, AFA president Chiqui Tapia tweeted, "We lived a historic day in our Casa de Ezeiza, which from today will be renamed Lionel Andres Messi, in homage to the best player in the world. I want to thank all the managers, players and employees of @afa for having been with us."

In the same light, Messi took to his Instagram handle to post, "This recognition is one of the nicest I've ever received. A great honour, thank you very much!!!" Messi has 99 international goals and is set to score his 100th in the coming days.