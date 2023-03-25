Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United takeover: New, improved bid from Sheikh Jassim submitted - Reports

    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 7:11 PM IST

    Manchester United's takeover process continues, with new improved bids being submitted by interested parties. On Saturday, Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani submitted his offer, which is considered the best so far.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Manchester United is on the verge of being taken over after the Glazers put the club for sale last November. After the initial bids were placed last month, Wednesday was the deadline for the second improved bids from interested parties. However, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani sought an extension, which was granted.

    While Ratcliffe placed his bid on Thursday, Al Thani had to wait till Saturday to place his fresh bid. In the meantime, it is considered the best bid so far, with the proposed deal being around £6 billion, which is precisely the asking price from the Glazers. Besides the said two parties, bids have been received from several other parties for the minority stake, including Elliott Investment Management - the former owners of Italian champion AC Milan, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

    ALSO READ: France's new era off to a flying start; here's proof all is well between Mbappe and Griezmann

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As per 90min, it would take a week for the Raine Group, handling the sale process, to analyse the best bids and announce the successful bidder. At the same time, the takeover is likely to be completed by the end of the ongoing season, before the summer transfer window opens in June. The American owners had previously affirmed that provided the £6bn valuation is not met, they would be backing out from the sale process.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women Boxing World Championship 2023 defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg gcw

    Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023, defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg

    WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians preview: Harmanpreet Kaur's form a concern for MI as DC Meg Lanning aims to keep title conquest streak alive-ayh

    WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet's form a concern for MI as DC's Lanning aims to keep title conquest streak alive

    pro-wrestling WWE: Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?-ayh

    WWE: Will Bad Bunny return for in-ring action at WrestleMania 39?

    IPL 2023: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB's Glenn Maxwell sends worrying message to fans over his fitness

    football UEFa Euro 2024 Qualifiers FRA vs NED France new era off to a flying start; here is proof all is well between Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann-ayh

    France's new era off to a flying start; here's proof all is well between Mbappe and Griezmann

    Recent Stories

    Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women Boxing World Championship 2023 defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg gcw

    Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023, defeats Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg

    Maintain optimal testing mock drill on April 10 11 Centre advisory to states amid rise in COVID cases gcw

    Maintain optimal testing, mock drill on April 10, 11: Centre's advisory to states amid rise in COVID cases

    4 ways to uncover unknown Apple AirTag tracking you gcw

    4 ways to uncover unknown Apple AirTag tracking you

    WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians preview: Harmanpreet Kaur's form a concern for MI as DC Meg Lanning aims to keep title conquest streak alive-ayh

    WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet's form a concern for MI as DC's Lanning aims to keep title conquest streak alive

    Amritpal Singh dons jacket sunglasses in latest videos ditches traditional clothes gcw

    Amritpal Singh dons jacket, sunglasses in latest videos; ditches traditional clothes

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon