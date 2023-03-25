Manchester United takeover: New, improved bid from Sheikh Jassim submitted - Reports

Manchester United's takeover process continues, with new improved bids being submitted by interested parties. On Saturday, Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani submitted his offer, which is considered the best so far.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giants Manchester United is on the verge of being taken over after the Glazers put the club for sale last November. After the initial bids were placed last month, Wednesday was the deadline for the second improved bids from interested parties. However, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani sought an extension, which was granted.

While Ratcliffe placed his bid on Thursday, Al Thani had to wait till Saturday to place his fresh bid. In the meantime, it is considered the best bid so far, with the proposed deal being around £6 billion, which is precisely the asking price from the Glazers. Besides the said two parties, bids have been received from several other parties for the minority stake, including Elliott Investment Management - the former owners of Italian champion AC Milan, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

