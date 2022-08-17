'It won't happen again' - Darwin Nunez issues apology post Crystal Palace red card for headbutting

It was a peculiar incident during English giants Liverpool's 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) tie against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday. The Reds' Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez was shown a red card for headbutting the Eagles defender Joachim Andersen, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Liverpool remains winless in its opening two games of the season, having drawn both and is placed 12th in the table. While Nunez will be serving a three-game ban and missing the next match against arch-rival Manchester United at Old Trafford following Monday, followed by home matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, he has issued an apology for the same.

Nunez expressed his remorse over the entire incident and vowed it would never happen again. "I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I'm here to learn from my mistakes, and it won't happen again. Apologies to Liverpool. I'll be back," he wrote on Twitter. He joined The Reds this season from Benfica for a reported fee of £64 million.

As for the Palace match, Nunez happened to have attempted five shots, but none of them was on target. Meanwhile, Andersen seemed to have marked the Uruguayan, as the latter was visibly frustrated by the same. Just at the hour mark, as he was confronting the referee over Andersen pulling him down, he headbutted him, leading to the red card. He became the first Liverpool lad to be dismissed in his opening Anfield EPL game after Joe Cole in 2000 against rival Arsenal.