Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It won't happen again' - Darwin Nunez issues apology post Crystal Palace red card for headbutting

    Darwin Nunez was red-carded during Liverpool's EPL 2022-23 game against Crystal Palace for headbutting Joachim Andersen. However, he has apologised for the same, promising it won't happen again.

    It won't happen again - Darwin Nunez issues apology post Crystal Palace red card for headbutting-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Liverpool, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    It was a peculiar incident during English giants Liverpool's 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) tie against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday. The Reds' Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez was shown a red card for headbutting the Eagles defender Joachim Andersen, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Liverpool remains winless in its opening two games of the season, having drawn both and is placed 12th in the table. While Nunez will be serving a three-game ban and missing the next match against arch-rival Manchester United at Old Trafford following Monday, followed by home matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, he has issued an apology for the same.

    Nunez expressed his remorse over the entire incident and vowed it would never happen again. "I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I'm here to learn from my mistakes, and it won't happen again. Apologies to Liverpool. I'll be back," he wrote on Twitter. He joined The Reds this season from Benfica for a reported fee of £64 million.

    ALSO READ: MANCHESTER UNITED REJECTS MOVE FOR ADRIEN RABIOT AFTER ABNORMAL CONTRACT DEMANDS - REPORTS

    As for the Palace match, Nunez happened to have attempted five shots, but none of them was on target. Meanwhile, Andersen seemed to have marked the Uruguayan, as the latter was visibly frustrated by the same. Just at the hour mark, as he was confronting the referee over Andersen pulling him down, he headbutted him, leading to the red card. He became the first Liverpool lad to be dismissed in his opening Anfield EPL game after Joe Cole in 2000 against rival Arsenal.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manchester United rejects move for Adrien Rabiot after abnormal contract demands - Reports-ayh

    Manchester United rejects move for Adrien Rabiot after abnormal contract demands - Reports

    I am buying Manchester United, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk; netizens surprised - adt

    I am buying Manchester United, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk; netizens surprised

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: Hope the team can bank on me - Shahbaz Ahmed post national call-up-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: 'Hope the team can bank on me' - Shahbaz Ahmed post national call-up

    football Now, Manchester United want Real Madrid's Casemiro after failing to convince Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong snt

    Now, Manchester United want Real Madrid's Casemiro after failing to convince Barcelona's De Jong

    FIFA bans AIFF: CoA left surprised at the FIFA decision-ayh

    FIFA bans AIFF: CoA left surprised at the FIFA decision

    Recent Stories

    Telangana TS LAWCET PGLCET 2022 results to be announced today Here s how to check gcw

    Telangana TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 results to be announced today; Here's how to check

    Manchester United rejects move for Adrien Rabiot after abnormal contract demands - Reports-ayh

    Manchester United rejects move for Adrien Rabiot after abnormal contract demands - Reports

    OnePlus working on foldable phone CEO shares cryptic post hints at using Oppo Find N hinge gcw

    Is OnePlus working on foldable phone? CEO shares cryptic post, hints at using Oppo Find N hinge

    Talaq-e-Hasan

    Supreme Court says Talaq-e-Hasan not like triple talaq: Know the difference

    Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble again: Actress accused in charge sheet filed by ED in Rs 200 cr extortion case RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble again: Actress accused in charge sheet filed by ED in Rs 200 cr extortion case

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon