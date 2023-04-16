Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe creates history during PSG's victory over Lens; social media enthralled

    Ligue 1: It was another success for PSG, as it secured a decent 3-1 triumph over Lens at home on Saturday and edged closer to retaining the championship crown. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe scripted history as he slapped another goal.

    On Saturday, it was another glorious day out for defending champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1. It scripted a fine 3-1 conquest over second-placed Lens to stay ahead in the title race and assert dominance. The goals arrived from Kylian Mbappé (31st), Vitinha (37th) and Lionel Messi (40th), while a red card to Salis Abdul Samed earlier had already made things worse for the visitors.

    In the meantime, Mbappe's goal became historic, as it was his 139th goal for the Parisians in the competition in his 169th League match. Consequently, fans were delighted with his feat, comparing him to his legendary Argentine club partner, Messi. However, PSG head coach Christophe Galtier was only somewhat impressed with his side's victory.

    "It was important [to win]. It was a pleasure to win. We benefited from the numerical advantage [we had] in the first half. [But] as much in the second half, we let ourselves go a bit. The positions were no longer respected. We should have been more serious. We have them a little hope," Galtier told Canal+.

    "It is important to have a lot of support, both [in] public, but also on a personal level. It is a great pleasure. All the messages I have received publicly warm my heart, as much for me as for my family and name. All my life, I have been enriched by diversity, that's for sure," concluded Galtier, reports FotMob.

