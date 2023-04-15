Former EPL player arrested on child sex offences to walk free after charges dropped

A former EPL player was arrested two years back on the grounds of child sex offences. However, he has now been let go and dropped his charges.

Some footballers have often been accused of doing illegal things, including drug abuse or violence related to six and even child sex offences. In 2021, an ex-player of the English Premier League (EPL) was arrested on the grounds of child sex offences. However, he has been let go, and the charges have been dropped against him.

The unnamed player has since left the EPL, while he was granted bail the same year. With the charges dropped against him due to insufficient evidence, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) released a statement, "The 33-year-old man who was arrested in connection with an investigation opened in June 2021 will face no further action."

"The investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service have been working together and decided that the evidence available does not reach the threshold set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors. Greater Manchester Police is committed to investigating allegations to secure the best possible outcomes for all involved and will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure individuals are supported throughout investigations and beyond," concluded the GMP release.