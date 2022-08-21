Man United vs Liverpool: Marcus Rashford sends strong message to Old Trafford crowd

Ahead of Manchester United's high-octane clash against Liverpool on Monday, the Red Devils' forward Marcus Rashford has sent a strong message to Old Trafford crowd.

In what is expected to be a high-drama clash, Manchester United will face Liverpool on Monday at the iconic Old Trafford stadium, with both teams desperate to register their first win of the season. The Red Devils will also be hoping to exorcise the ghosts of last season's 9-0 aggregate defeat against Jurgen Klopp's men.

Under new manager Erik ten Hag, United have lost their first two games of the season against Brighton and Brentford. However, Marcus Rashford believes that the crowd's support at Old Trafford could be vital to the team's hopes of defeating the Reds.

Also read: Should Man United play Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool? Wayne Rooney makes big claim

"From what I can remember when we've beaten Liverpool, the fans have helped us massively," said the 24-year-old.

"It's always a difficult game physically and mentally, so we'll definitely need them. They'll be up for the game. They'll want to beat Liverpool just as much as we do," Rashford added.

The United forward also urged his team to prove their worth against Liverpool as he admitted the fixture has an extra edge. "To be honest, I feel exactly the same [as in the past heading into this fixture]," he said.

"Against anyone, you want to win, but against your Liverpools and Manchester Citys, you want to prove why you play for Manchester United. Winning against Liverpool is the same feeling as when I was a kid. Do goals against Liverpool mean more? Yeah, I'd probably say so. After the game, you realise a goal's a goal and you need to score them against any team," Rashford concluded.

Also read: #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool