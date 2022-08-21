Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leeds United vs Chelsea: Meme fest explodes after Mendy's howler, Koulibaly's red card

    Ten-man Chelsea suffered their first defeat of the season after being blown away by an impressive Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road on Sunday.

    football epl Leeds United vs Chelsea: Meme fest explodes after Mendy howler, Koulibaly red card snt
    Sunita Iyer
    Leeds, First Published Aug 21, 2022, 8:45 PM IST

    If you're a Chelsea fan, the clash against Leeds United on Sunday would have added more insult to injury. After a dramatic 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, which was marred by poor refereeing and a brawl between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, the Blues endured yet another disappointing game - this time losing 3-0 at Elland Road.

    Also read: Man United vs Liverpool: Marcus Rashford sends strong message to Old Trafford crowd

    A strong Leeds United performance at Elland Road caused 10-man Chelsea to suffer their first loss of the year. Raheem Sterling's curling effort from just inside the area after 45 seconds could have drastically changed the situation for Thomas Tuchel's team, but it flashed wide of the goal.

    After 33 minutes, the hosts inadvertently took the lead, largely thanks to Edouard Mendy. Brenden Aaronson could steal the ball from the Chelsea goalie's toes and tap it into the open net because the Chelsea goalkeeper waited too long to clear his lines after receiving a pass back.

    When the in-form Rodrigo met Jack Harrison's free-kick into the area, Jesse Marsch's team had doubled their lead after just four minutes.

    The visitors tried to get back into the game, but Illan Meslier made two excellent saves to stop Connor Gallagher and Reece James. However, Leeds scored in the 68th minute to put the outcome beyond any question.

    Harrison scored just within the six-yard box after Rodrigo deflected Daniel James' cross in the right direction.

    For Tuchel and Chelsea, it was a humiliating day that worsened when Kalidou Koulibaly was shown the red card for two bookable offences late in the game. 

    Also read: Should Man United play Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool? Wayne Rooney makes big claim

    With at least two goals scored in each of their games to open the season, Leeds United made it two wins out of three. But Chelsea fans cannot stop slamming goalkeeper Mendy for his howler and fellow countryman Koulibaly's red card, which has sparked a massive meme fest on Twitter. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 8:45 PM IST
