    English Premier League announces fresh guidelines for COVID match postponements

    First Published Jan 27, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    The English Premier League has announced new guidelines for match postponements due to COVID. Teams will need to have a minimum of four COVID cases for a match to be postponed.

    The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) has seen numerous matches getting postponed due to COVID outbreaks in the camps of the clubs. Since December last year, over 20 games have been delayed, leading to frustration among the fans, besides causing fixture cramps. As a result, the EPL has announced new regulations to postpone matches for the same.

    As per the latest announcement by the EPL, a club needs to have at least four COVID cases for a match to be postponed. The new rule will come into effect from February 5. The new regulations have been introduced to preserve the players’ integrity, besides maintaining the squad quality for the matches it plays.

    ALSO READ: Here's what Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United to do before he decides to own the club

    “Club applications will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. The Premier League Board examines a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team, the status, severity and potential impact of COVID-19, and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match,” read the statement from the EPL.

    “Throughout the pandemic, the Premier League has adapted its guidance in response to the wider public health situation. The guidance was last updated in December in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant. The detail within all applications is scrutinised by the League’s specialist staff before the Board makes its decision,” added the release.

    ALSO READ: Not Ralf Rangnick, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants this manager to lead Manchester United

    The EPL is currently done with its Matchday 23 commitments. However, some of the previous gameweek matches remain to be completed. This week, the international obligations will have to see the tournament resuming on February 9. Presently, defending champion Manchester City is at the top of the table, nine points adrift.

