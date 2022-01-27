Can Cristiano Ronaldo persuade Portuguese teammate Joao Palhinha to join Manchester United this winter?

Manchester United wants to sign a player before the January transfer window closes. It has targetted Portugal’s Joao Palhinha, while Cristiano Ronaldo can be a factor in this transfer.

The January transfer window is still open for five more days. Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United is looking to make a signing before the window shuts to get its season back on track. On the same note, it has targeted Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammate Joao Palhinha.

The defensive midfielder currently plays for Ronaldo’s boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, while he has been on the radar of United head coach Ralf Rangnick ever since he took charge of the club last December. Although Palhinha has a contract until 2026, he would cost just around £25 million, thus making United hopeful of getting him signed. Also, Ronaldo could play a factor in his signing.

United hopes for Ronaldo to persuade the 26-year-old to move to Old Trafford. United is monitoring the players, while the media are already asking Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim about Palhinha’s future, as per The Mirror. However, Amorim clarified that Palhinha is doing well at the club and will continue to play.

“I trust that I can stay with Palhinha, but football has things that we do not control. We know that the situation of the club and the country has not changed that much. I’m counting on Palhinha, and I hope he continues,” Amorim said, reports Daily Star. The Portuguese has been impressive with his gameplay so far.

Palhinha has played 14 matches across tournaments this season, besides scoring a couple of goals. He has been playing for Lisbon’s senior team since 2016-17, having scored six in 76 games. He has had three loan spells with Moreirense, Belenenses and Braga, while he has scored 14 in 217 matches across his club career and has won four titles.

If the move fails this month, Rangnick would surely push for a summer transfer for Palhinha. “My focus is on the current players. We have enough players in the squad. There is no lack of players. Transfer in the winter only makes sense if they help you and help the quality,” he had clarified earlier.