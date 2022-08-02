Despite friction with Erik ten Hag, here's why Ronaldo is likely to stay at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was left unimpressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour on Sunday, yet the Portugal icon is looking more and more likely to stay at Old Trafford this season.

The future of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who played his first game of pre-season in the 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at Old Trafford, continues to remain one of the talking points this summer. Red Devils' new manager Erik ten Hag was reportedly left unimpressed with the Portuguese icon's behaviour during the friendly. Reports add that after a sideline tiff with the Dutchman, the 37-year-old striker was subbed at halftime. Rather than returning to the dugout, Ronaldo left the Theatre of Dreams ten minutes before the final whistle.

Despite possible friction between Ronaldo and Ten Hag, football pundits believe that the Portugal talisman is looking more and more likely to stay at Manchester United this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had in June expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils for a shot at Champions League glory. Since then, the prolific striker has been one of the most sought-after discussions in the transfer window, with super-agent Jorge Mendes scrambling to find potential suitors. Also read: Amidst transfer saga, Ronaldo states 'happy to be back'; Pele applauds Man United return

According to Telegraph's James Ducker, "The signs point increasingly to Ronaldo being forced to stay at United next season with the club refusing to back down from their insistence the 37-year-old is not for sale." While Manchester United's stance is perhaps a factor, Ronaldo's lack of obvious suitors is a more immediate concern.

Numerous elite European teams have officially said that they are not interested in signing Ronaldo. It was an issue of an incompatible "philosophy" for Bayern Munich. For Atletico Madrid, a move would be "practically impossible" before even getting into what their fans think of the player. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel does not appear to think the Portuguese superstar is a player he can collaborate with, despite the fact that his name may have come up when Todd Boehly met Jorge Mendes. Also read: Will Chelsea play spoilsport in Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong?

In addition, even with a salary cut, Ronaldo's earnings would still be at least three times more than those of Napoli's highest-earning employee, despite the club's aspirations to make the renowned goalscorer into a "Neapolitan icon, like Diego Maradona."

The only other option is Ronaldo's childhood club Sporting Lisbon, which may have been "explored as [a] possible new club," but it's doubtful that his ego is now ready to make that change. As Ducker writes, Ronaldo has "no obvious escape route at this stage."

Regardless of the subsequent turmoil, Ronaldo's participation against Rayo Vallecano implies that both the player and the Red Devils are aware that another season at Old Trafford is still very likely. Manchester United scored 13 goals in four games while on tour without the star striker, showing that they are capable of playing without the Portuguese icon. Also read: Did Barcelona consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Joan Laporta breaks his silence

