Here's what Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United to do before he decides to own the club

Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United has not been the same ever since Sir Alex Ferguson forfeited his charge at the club. While it is yet to win the EPL since then, it has struggled in terms of transparency regarding signing players. On the same note, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe might be interested in owning the club from the Glazers.

As per The Mirror, Ratcliffe is an avid fan of the Red Devils. While he owns a couple of football clubs (Lausanne-Sport and Nice), he might be interested in owning United someday. However, before that happens, he wants the Glazer-woned club to change. Although he wasn't interested in buying United as of 2019, it could all change in the coming years, as a few of his close sources feel.

Ratcliffe has hinted that he wants the club to be in order financially before he decides to take up the ownership from the Glazers. He had earlier slammed the club in 2019 for making poor investments. It was the very reason he went on to own Nice, which is currently doing well in Ligue 1, placed second and is 11 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

"INEOS never wants to be the dumb money in town, never, never... they haven't got the manager selection right, haven't bought well. They have been the dumb money you see with players like Fred. We won't look elsewhere until we have had a good run at Nice. We need to find out how to be successful before you ever want to write a big cheque. It's quite difficult," Ratcliffe had told the publication.

"United have spent an immense amount since Ferguson left and been poor, to put it mildly. Shockingly poor, to be honest. We have a different approach here to be moderately intelligent about it. Try to do it more grassroots, trying to locate young talent. United have done it poorly. They have lost the plot there somehow," concluded Ratcliffe.

On being asked about his idea of owning one of the Big Six clubs in the EPL, Ratcliffe clarified that some of the clubs have abnormal valuations. In contrast, hardly anyone has ever paid those valuations. He asserted that INEOS will always take a sensible approach regarding the same, as it believes in spending sensibly rather than squandering.