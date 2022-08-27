Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Back with a bang': Neeraj Chopra lauded for clinching historic Lausanne Diamond League Meet title

    Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday scripted yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League Meet title by winning the Lausanne leg.

    Back with a bang javelin Neeraj Chopra lauded for clinching historic Lausanne Diamond League Meet title SNT
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, an Olympic champion, made history on Friday by becoming the first Indian to win the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League Meet.

    The 24-year-old Chopra, who had to withdraw from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games because of a "minor" groin injury sustained while taking home silver at the World Championships last month, threw the spear to 89.04m on his first try to secure the victory.

    After a month of rest and rehabilitation, Neeraj Chopra returned to his previous level of performance, making it seem like the injury never occurred.

    His third-best effort in his career was the 89.04 m throw. His second throw, which measured 85.18 metres, was unsuccessful, as was his third.

    Also read: Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

    Neeraj Chopra's fourth throw was a foul while he again passed his fifth attempt before coming up with 80.04m in the sixth and last round. Only the top three after the fifth round get the sixth throw.       

    The youngster from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana became the first Indian to win a Diamond League crown.

    Before Neeraj Chopra, discus thrower Vikas Gowda is the only Indian to have finished in the top-three in a Diamond League Meet. 

    Gowda had finished second twice -- in New York in 2012 and in Doha in 2014 -- and third on two occasions -- Shanghai and Eugene in 2015.

    Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch finished second with a best throw of 85.88m, while Curtis Thompson of the USA was third with a best effort of 83.72m.

    Back with a bang javelin Neeraj Chopra lauded for clinching historic Lausanne Diamond League Meet title SNT

    Neeraj Chopra also qualified for the Diamond League Finals in Zurich on September 7 and 8. He also became the first Indian to do so. He also qualified for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, by breaching the 85.20m qualifying mark.

    Neeraj Chopra had finished second in the Stockholm leg of the prestigious event behind world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada with a national record throw of 89.94m, just 6cm short of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw. Peters is recovering from an injury after he was assaulted inside a boat in his country earlier this month.

    Also read: Meme fest explodes after Pakistani analyst confuses Neeraj Chopra with Ashish Nehra; Sehwag reacts

    In the World Championships in Eugene, USA, he was not in the medal position till the third round, but Neeraj Chopra was leading from the first throw till the end though the eight-man field was not so strong.

    Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for the javelin superstar. Neeraj Chopra's historic feat was lauded on Twitter by sports stars, politicians, and celebrities. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football uefa Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw live results arsenal manchester united roma lazio monaco union berlin snt

    Europa League 2022-23 Group Stage: Arsenal drawn with PSV Eindhoven; Man United will play Real Sociedad

    football Champions League 2022-23 Muller eyes face-off with Lewandowski after draw pits Bayern Munich against Barcelona snt

    Champions League: Muller eyes face-off with Lewandowski after draw pits Bayern Munich against Barcelona

    football Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 4 tips: 12 best players, captain options and more snt

    Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 4 tips: 12 best players, captain options and more

    football champions league 2022-23 Maccabi Haifa's Omer Atzili makes one request to Lionel Messi, Neymar; will PSG stars oblige snt

    Maccabi Haifa's Omer Atzili makes one request to Lionel Messi, Neymar; will PSG stars oblige?

    badminton BWF World Championships 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty secures doubles medal for India, HS Prannoy suffers loss-ayh

    BWF World Championships 2022: Satwik-Chirag secures doubles medal for India, Prannoy suffers loss

    Recent Stories

    SEXY pictures Janhvi Kapoor stuns in backless sequin bikini blouse saree drb

    SEXY pictures: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in backless sequin bikini blouse, saree

    Supertech twin tower demolition Flat buyers in Noida s illegal buildings to be refunded in full gcw

    Supertech twin tower demolition: Flat owners to be refunded in full

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts - adt

    Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled, TMC's Mahua Moitra reacts

    Sonali Phogat death case Goa Police arrest restaurant owner detain drug peddler gcw

    Sonali Phogat death case: Goa Police arrest restaurant owner, drug peddler; 4 held so far

    Kunal Rawal Arpita Mehta pre wedding bash Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapoor stars arrived in style drb

    Kunal Rawal pre-wedding bash: Karan Johar to Shanaya Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, stars arrived in style

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon