Saphala Ekadashi Parana: Know the correct time and rituals for breaking your fast

The fast is believed to bring success in every endeavor and to fulfill the desires of the devotees, including the wish for a suitable life partner. The day also marks the worship of Lakshmi Narayan, which is believed to bring prosperity and progress in life.

Saphala Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe. It is observed on the Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha in the Paush month, and this year, it falls on Thursday, December 26, 2024. The fast is believed to bring success in every endeavor and to fulfill the desires of the devotees, including the wish for a suitable life partner. The day also marks the worship of Lakshmi Narayan, which is believed to bring prosperity and progress in life.

The Saphala Ekadashi fast is not only an act of devotion but is also associated with certain auspicious astrological events. According to Vedic astrology, 2024’s Saphala Ekadashi coincides with a rare conjunction of Sukarma and Shivavas Yoga, which is believed to enhance the spiritual benefits of the fast.

When is the Parana of Saphala Ekadashi 2024?

Saphala Ekadashi is observed on December 26, but the fast is broken on the following day, known as Dwadashi Tithi. For Saphala Ekadashi 2024, the Parana (fast-breaking ceremony) should be performed on Friday, December 27, between 7:12 am and 9:16 am. It is essential to break the fast during this time to ensure the best spiritual benefits.

How to break the fast on Saphala Ekadashi?

On Dwadashi, devotees begin the morning by worshipping Lord Vishnu and chanting his Beej Mantras with devotion. After performing aarti, they seek forgiveness for any mistakes made during the fasting period, either knowingly or unknowingly.

The worship is then concluded with the distribution of prasad, which consists of food offered to Lord Vishnu. Only after distributing the prasad among family and friends should one break their fast.

In keeping with the traditions of Ekadashi fasting, breaking the fast requires a donation. Devotees are encouraged to give to the poor or needy as part of their spiritual practice, as it is believed that charity increases the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

What to eat during the Parana of Saphala Ekadashi?

On Dwadashi, the day following Saphala Ekadashi, it is customary to eat rice and rice-based dishes to break the fast. This marks the conclusion of the fast. Along with rice, you may consume kheer, fruits, and ghee to enhance the auspiciousness of the occasion. The consumption of these foods is believed to complete the spiritual cleanse and bring prosperity and success for the year ahead.

