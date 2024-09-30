Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2024: Explore dates, rituals, and cultural significance

    Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant nine-night Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga, emphasizing spiritual renewal, cultural unity, and the victory of good over evil.
     

    Navratri 2024: Explore dates, rituals, and cultural significance
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 12:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Shardiya Navratri is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. This nine-night festival honors the various forms of Goddess Durga and signifies a time of spiritual renewal, cultural expression, and community bonding. As devotees engage in prayers, fasting, and joyful celebrations, the festival offers an opportunity to reflect on the themes of good versus evil, devotion, and unity.

    Date and Time
    In 2024, Shardiya Navratri will be observed from October 3 to October 12. The festivities kick off with the auspicious Ghatasthapana, a ritual that marks the beginning of the celebrations. Devotees will perform Ghatasthapana between 6:30 AM and 7:31 AM, with the Abhijit Muhurat occurring from 12:03 PM to 12:51 PM. This period sets the tone for the rituals and celebrations that follow.

    Rituals
    The rituals of Shardiya Navratri are rich and diverse, reflecting the deep spiritual significance of the festival. The celebrations commence with Ghatasthapana and Shailputri Puja, during which devotees invite the divine presence of the Goddess into their homes. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Durga, allowing for specific prayers and rituals. One of the highlights of the festival is Kanya Puja, where young girls are worshipped as embodiments of the Goddess, symbolizing purity and strength. The nights are filled with vibrant Garba and Dandiya Raas, folk dances that bring communities together in joyous celebration.

    ALSO READ Navratri 2024: 5 Simple tips to maintain energy throughout the festivities

    Significance
    The significance of Shardiya Navratri extends beyond mere rituals. It commemorates the fierce battle between Goddess Durga and the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. This struggle culminates in victory, reinforcing the importance of righteousness. The festival concludes with Dussehra on October 12, celebrating Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, further highlighting the themes of justice and virtue.

    In essence, Shardiya Navratri is a time for reflection, devotion, and celebration, connecting millions through shared beliefs and cultural traditions. As the festival approaches, devotees across India prepare to embrace the blessings of the Goddess, fostering a spirit of togetherness and spiritual renewal that defines this sacred period.

    ALSO READ Navratri 2024: Why is soil from courtesan courtyards used for Durga idols?

