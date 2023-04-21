Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid Al Fitr 2023: Gulf countries except Oman to celebrate Eid on Friday

    Oman announced that the country will celebrate Eid on Saturday, April 22.

    Eid Al Fitr 2023: Gulf countries except Oman to celebrate Eid on Friday anr
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Dubai: The UAE moon-sighting committee confirmed on Thursday evening that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will fall on April 21, Friday.

    The committee declared that Friday would be the start of the Islamic month of Shawwal and that April 20 would mark the conclusion of Ramadan.
    Employees in the public and private sectors will return to work on Monday, April 24, since Shawwal 3 would fall on a Sunday and the official holidays were planned to last from Ramadan 29 (April 20) to the third day of Shawwal.

    Even Qatar and Saudi Arabia also issued official confirmation that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will fall on Friday. Saudi Arabia announced that Friday would mark Eid Al Fitr in the kingdom as the crescent was sighted on Thursday night. 

    However, Oman announced that the country will celebrate Eid on Saturday, April 22. After meeting on Thursday evening to sight the crescent moon in accordance with Islamic tradition, a commission from the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs came to this decision.

    Gulf News said Oman, along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Brunei, Japan, Thailand and the Philippines, will celebrate Eid on Saturday.

    According to the Islamic calendar, Eid Al Fitr signals the conclusion of the fasting month and the start of Shawwal, the tenth month. The holiday is celebrated throughout the UAE with city-wide activities and spectacular fireworks displays.

