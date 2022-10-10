World Mental Health Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of this year

The theme or rather the slogan for 2022’s celebration of World Mental health Day is “Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority.” The day allows everybody working on mental health issues to discuss their work and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people all around the world.

To raise awareness of mental health issues and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health, World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10. The day allows everybody working on mental health issues to discuss their work and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people all around the world.

The theme or rather the slogan for 2022’s celebration of World Mental health Day is “Make mental health & well-being for all a global priority.” Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, one in eight people faced mental health issues globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). However, there was insufficient structural and financial support for mental health.

Mental health has come a long way since the early nineties when the World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) officially established the day. Since then, it has always been observed on October 10. The inaugural World Mental Health Day was established on October 10, 1992, by Richard Hunter, who at the time served as the WFMH's deputy secretary general. Since 1994, a different subject has been selected for the global celebration each year.

It is observed with the need to eliminate the stigma and advance awareness and treatment of mental illness has never been greater. This day serves as a reminder that you are not alone in your struggles. We have a tendency to believe that we are the only ones who are struggling. It's encouraging to hear that others have gone through it and come out on the other side. It reminds you that you have the ability to conquer your own misery.

