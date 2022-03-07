Women's Day 2022: 9 inspiring women-centric shows to watch now

Seeking some inspiration this Women's Day? Here's nine fab characters and shows that are all about girl power



International Women's Day is around the corner, and we got some binge-worthy content reflecting how women have carved their footprints in the area of films and beyond. This International Women's Day invite your girl gang, get some popcorn, and get entertained with back-to-back content that have not only rolled out epic performances but have also garnered a large fan following.



Aarya (Hotstar): Sushmita Sen's Aarya is one of the best web shows that one should watch on Women's day. Sen paid the role of a mother looking out for her kids. In the show, Sen's character Aarya deals with utmost perfection with every emotion, disappointment, betrayal, love, anger, or frustration.



Emily in Paris (Netflix): The story of a young American woman, Emily Cooper, embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends, and romance. Emily also gives women a host of life lessons as she motivates them to never give up even in the worst of conditions. The series stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo in pivotal roles.

Mary Kills People in Lionsgate Play: Dr. Mary Harris works at the Eden General Hospital's emergency unit to save people's lives. At night, though, she turns her attention to a different approach. Working with her partner, a former plastic surgeon, Mary moonlights as an underground angel of death. Together, they help terminally ill patients end their lives on their own terms. As her world starts to unravel, it starts to get complicated when the police start investigating them.



Bombshell in Lionsgate Play: The film is based on actual events of how a group of women come together to expose Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Bombshell received rave reviews, with audiences loving the performances of lead cast Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, who were also nominated for various prestigious awards owing to their performance. The film is helmed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. Ladies, this one is not worth a miss!



The Father in Lionsgate Play: Directed by Florian Zeller, the show has an emotional roller coaster ride, so keep your tissue boxes handy. The Anthony Hopkin starrer was hailed for its story and performances. Anthony Hopkins plays an ailing, octogenarian Londoner who is also suffering to dementia, he further feels forsaken when his only daughter Anne informs him that she is moving to Paris.



Hope in Lionsgate Play: The movie features Veronika Kornienko, Aleksandr Kuzmin, Aleksey Morozov, Viktoriya Isakova in the lead is an espionage drama set in the 1990s and present-day Russia, with a powerful female protagonist. The story revolves around a complex, dynamic woman, Hope, who has a personal history back when she was young and now lives a double life. Elena Hazanova creates the 16 episodes with some par excellence performances and a strong storyline.



Miriam Maisel - The Marvelous Mrs (Amazon Prime Video): Midge is played by Rachel Brosnahan; set in the London of 50's and 60's, when her marital status measured a woman's success. She fights all odds by deciding to be a single mother and taking the reins of her career into her own hands. The web series, along with Rachel stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegan, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby and is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.



Anamika from The Fame Game (Netflix): Madhuri Dixit made her OTT debut on the web platform with The Fame Game. Sri Rao directs the series; the story is about a superstar who suddenly vanishes without a trace. Besides, Madhuri Dixit features Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul in leads.

