Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Constipation Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about the condition

    We spoke to Dr Ganesh Shenoy, Senior Consultant-Minimal Access, GI and Bariatric Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, who gave us awareness of constipation.
     

    Constipation Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about the condition RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Every year December is marked as ‘Constipation Awareness Month’ to raise awareness of constipation and how to tackle the condition. Constipation is when a person has three or fewer bowel movements weekly. It happens when bowel movements become less frequent and stools become difficult to pass. 

    Key features that define constipation 

    • Stools are dry/ hard, and stools are difficult to pass

    • Pain during bowel movement 

    • Feeling that one has not fully emptied the bowels

    It is important to note that constipation is one of the most prevalent issues in society today. Some of the most crucial causes of constipation are:

    • Not eating enough fibre (eg: fruit, vegetables and cereals)

    • Change in routine or lifestyle

    • Limited privacy while using the toilet

    • Ignoring the urge to pass stools

    Also Read: What is Seasonal Depression? Know what are the symptoms, treatment and more

    Chronic constipation 
    Constipation can affect persons of all ages on occasion. Certain persons and settings are prone to constipation regularly. The term “chronic constipation” is referred to in such cases. Older adults are less active, have slower metabolisms, and lower muscle contractions along their digestive tracts than younger people. On the other hand, women especially during pregnancy and after childbirth, are at risk of developing constipation. The changes in a woman’s hormones make them more prone to constipation and the baby inside the uterus squishes the intestines, slowing down the passage of stool. The complications associated with constipation include Hemorrhoids or piles, Fissures, Diverticulitis, Colon and Rectal Cancer. One should immediately notify their doctor if they see blood or mucus in stools, weight loss, and constipation. 

    Also Read: Hush Hush: Tough questions that women are hesitant to ask their fertility consultant?

     Recommendations to help relieve constipation

    • Drink two to four additional glasses of water per day
    • Caffeine-containing drinks and alcohol can cause dehydration. It is ideal to avoid consumption. 
    • Add fruits, vegetables, wholegrains and other high-fibre foods to your diet
    • Limit high-fat foods, like meat, eggs and cheese
    • Eat prunes and bran cereal
    • Maintain a food diary and make a note of foods that constipate you
    • Get moving, and exercise
    • Check how you sit on the toilet. Raising your feet, leaning back or squatting may make bowel movement easier
    • Take a very mild over-the-counter stool softener or laxative (If needed). Please note that overuse of laxatives can worsen your symptoms
    • Do not read or use your phone or other devices while trying to move your bowels

    Surgery
    Surgery is rarely required in cases of constipation. It is required if the patient develops piles, fissures, rectal prolapse or intestinal obstruction. Surgery will also be required if the patient develops Cancer of Colon and Rectum. 

    The surgeries for prolapse and cancer of colon and rectum can now be performed by Minimal access or a Laparoscopic approach. With the advent of lasers, piles and fissures can be treated with laser. These approaches have less stay in the hospital, less bleeding, less infection and early return to routine activities.

     

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Winter Guide: How to take care of your child's health during wintertide RBA

    Winter Guide: How to take care of your child's health during wintertide

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Scorpio here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Superb year for Scorpio, good year for business

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Libra here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Challenging year for Libra, be careful monetary wise

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from December 19 to December 25 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from December 19 to December 25

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from December 19 to December 25 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from December 19 to December 25

    Recent Stories

    Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144 AJR

    Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144

    football World champion Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message to Argentina fans after lifting Qatar 2022 trophy snt

    World champion Messi sends heartwarming message to Argentina fans after lifting Qatar 2022 trophy

    Vivo X90 series launch date leaked Know the date expected specs price other details gcw

    Vivo X90 series launch date leaked! Know the date, expected specs, price, other details

    After winning the title of Top Global Asian Celebrities for 2022 #NTRForOscars begins trending vma

    After winning the title of Top Global Asian Celebrities for 2022 #NTRForOscars begins trending

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is Goldberg returning for in-ring action? Here is the latest update on his contract situation-ayh

    WWE: Is Goldberg returning for in-ring action? Here's the latest update on his contract situation

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon