    What is Salmon sperm facials? Know Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston's beauty secret

    Hollywood stars Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have had salmon sperm facials. So, let us know what a Salmon sperm facial is and the benefits it has for their skin.

    A salmon sperm facial is precisely what it sounds like an injection of salmon sperm into the face for cosmetic purposes. Kim Kardashian revealed to her mother, Kris Jenner, that she had a salmon sperm facial on The Kardashians earlier this year. According to Jennifer Aniston's Wall Street Journal interview in 2023, she also had a salmon sperm facial at the recommendation of her aesthetician. She was worried about its advantages on her skin, though.

    Salmon sperm facial: what is it?
    Another name for salmon sperm facials is polynucleotide therapies. In an interview with The Guardian, New York City face plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich stated that polynucleotides are tiny bits of DNA and RNA that, when injected into the skin, can promote the growth of new blood vessels, collagen, and keratinocytes, which in turn promotes the production of additional skin cells.

    Why might salmon sperm be used?
    The plastic surgeon went on to say that since the nucleotides in salmon DNA are comparable to those in human DNA, the skin can absorb them efficiently and there won't be any irritation. The testes often have higher concentrations of DNA, which facilitates extraction.

    Do facials use salmon sperm work?
    While some people reported success with this facial, others did not see any benefits. Dr. Richard Westreich, a plastic surgeon, stated that individual differences will exist in the way each person's body responds, explaining why different people would have different outcomes. While some individuals may get amazing results, very few people may see no benefits at all, and most people may have results that are not up to par.

    This surgery may have six to nine months' worth of after-effects. Although there are relatively few adverse effects from this treatment, there is always a chance of bruises and inflammation from injectables. In certain cases, microneedling can also result in redness and oedema.

    Notice: This material is not intended to replace expert medical advice; rather, it is meant to be informative only. You should always see your doctor when you have any queries concerning a medical issue.

     

