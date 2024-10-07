7 Amazing Fruits for Heart Health: Prevent Heart Attacks

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover some fruits that can help keep your heart healthy. Reduce your risk of heart attack by regularly consuming fruits that lower bad cholesterol levels in the body and cleanse blood vessels.

    article_image1
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 4:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    The heart is the most important organ of the human body. It is very important to keep the heart healthy. In recent days, cases of heart attacks are increasing day by day, from young people to old people. The main reason for this is obesity, high blood pressure, cholesterol in the blood, and diabetes. Especially, bad cholesterol accumulates in the arteries that supply blood to the heart and obstructs blood flow, which is a major cause of heart attack. The main reason for this accumulation of bad cholesterol in the arteries is an unhealthy lifestyle and unhealthy food consumption.

    article_image2

    This bad cholesterol that accumulates in the blood vessels can be easily removed by eating certain fruits. Yes, if we consume some fruits regularly every day, the level of bad cholesterol in the body will gradually start to decrease. This keeps the blood vessels clean. The risk of heart attack can be reduced. Let's learn about some fruits that help keep the heart healthy.

    article_image3

    Fruits that help keep the heart healthy:

    Apple: Doctors say to eat an apple every day. Yes, eating apples every day keeps the heart healthy. It especially reduces the risk of heart attack by lowering bad cholesterol levels in the body. So eat an apple every day to avoid a heart attack.

    Guava: Guava fruit has as many nutrients as an apple. The nutrients in it prevent plaque buildup in the arteries that supply blood to the heart. So eat a guava every day if you want to avoid a heart attack.

    article_image4

    Pomegranate: Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants. It plays an important role in improving heart health as well as controlling blood pressure. It helps in lowering bad cholesterol levels. So eating a pomegranate every day strengthens the heart. Try it.

    Orange: Orange is a type of citrus fruit. It is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. These prevent plaque buildup in the arteries that supply blood to the heart and help gradually lower bad cholesterol levels. So buy and eat oranges as much as possible.

    Grapes: Grapes are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Regular consumption of grapes can reduce the risk of heart attack.

    article_image5

    Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries - berry fruits come in many varieties. These are rich in antioxidants. It improves health and prevents plaque buildup in blood vessels. So if you have the opportunity, buy and eat berries occasionally.

    Papaya: Papaya contains vitamin C and papain. These prevent the increase of bad cholesterol levels in the body and prevent plaque buildup in the blood vessels. So regular consumption of this fruit can reduce the risk of heart attack.

