    Want to fly to Disney? You can go to all 12 parks for $110,000; Details here

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Are you confused which Disney park to visit this summer? Disney executives have devised a solution for its most devoted – and wealthy – fans, offering a round-the-world package tour to all 12 parks beginning at a whopping US$110,000 per person.

    In July 2023, "Disney Parks Across The World – A Private Jet Adventure" will fly 75 mega-fans around the world, stopping at Disney destinations in California, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris, and Florida.

    Over the course of 24 days, there will also be visits in countries without Disney parks, such as tours to the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, and Egypt's Pyramids of Giza. The "bucket list vacation" also includes a "unique opportunity to be a guest at Summit Skywalker Ranch," created by Star Wars creator George Lucas west of San Francisco, according to the brochure.

    "You'll travel in luxury on an Icelandair VIP-configured Boeing 757, with long-range capabilities that allow you direct flights to maximise your time at each destination," it claims.

    Guests will be joined on board by "experts and personnel who use an audiovisual system for instructional briefings and lectures," as well as Disney "leaders" and "Imagineers" at various times. The Walt Disney Company has long marketed vacation packages, including cruises, in addition to its best-known movies, TV series, and theme parks. With theme park attendance and tourism in general rebounding from the epidemic, Disney's latest offering is its most opulent ever.

    No discount is available for minors, who must be at least 12, and flight to Los Angeles and from Orlando for the first and last legs is excluded.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
