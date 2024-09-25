5 Signs your body needs more biotin than you think

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is crucial for healthy hair, skin, and nails. This article outlines five common signs of biotin deficiency, including hair loss, skin problems, brittle nails, fatigue, and tingling in extremities. It also emphasizes the importance of consulting a healthcare professional for personalized advice.

Biotin, one of the essential B vitamins, plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails. Also known as vitamin B7, biotin is a nutrient we obtain through our diet.

According to the National Institute of Health, the daily value (DV) for biotin is 30 micrograms. But how can you tell if your body is getting the biotin it needs every day? Let's explore some common signs of biotin deficiency.

1. Hair Loss

Biotin deficiency can significantly contribute to hair loss. Therefore, it's crucial not to ignore excessive hair shedding.

2. Skin Problems

Red rashes, scaly patches on the skin, especially around your eyes, nose, or mouth, can sometimes be another sign of biotin deficiency. Biotin is essential for maintaining healthy skin, and its deficiency can lead to dryness.

3. Brittle Nails

Biotin deficiency can also affect the health of your nails, making them weak and brittle.

4. Fatigue

Do you constantly feel tired even after a full night's sleep? This could be due to biotin deficiency. Biotin helps convert food into energy. Without it, your energy levels may remain low, leaving you feeling sluggish.

5. Tingling in Extremities

Biotin deficiency can cause tingling sensations in your hands and feet. This is because biotin supports the healthy functioning of your nervous system, and its deficiency can disrupt these functions.

Here are some biotin-rich foods to include in your diet for healthy skin, hair, and nails:

Eggs, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, spinach, soybeans, almonds, and sunflower seeds are excellent sources of biotin.

Note: Consult your healthcare professional or nutritionist before making any dietary changes.

