    World Diabetes Day 2021: Things young people must watch out for

    Diabetes used to be frequently seen among the elderly. But today, it is more prevalent among adolescents and young adults.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 7:58 PM IST
    The world is today commemorating World Diabetes Day. Diabetes is not just a disease but a condition that affects all the functions of the body. Diabetes used to be frequently seen among the elderly. But today, it is more prevalent among adolescents and young adults. According to a report released by the International Diabetes Federation in 2019, about 77 million people in India, aged between 20-79, have diabetes.

    Dr Ashutosh Goyal, Senior Consultant for Endocrinology at the Paras Hospitals in Gurugram, says that Diabetes has increased by 5-10 per cent among young people. He further says that the number of young and middle-aged (20-50 years old) patients with diabetes is increasing. Dr Ashutosh listed poor lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise as the main reasons for Diabetes. He also said that lack of sleep, excessive stress and irregular diet can lead to weight gain and increased risk of Diabetes.

    Also Read: Are you a diabetic patient? Here are 3 food staples that must be avoided in your diet

    Heredity, lack of exercise, smoking, alcohol, insomnia, stress, high blood pressure, obesity and high cholesterol are said to increase the risk of diabetes. Frequent urination, fatigue and weight loss are some of the important symptoms of Diabetes. Here are some things you need to watch out for if you want to control Diabetes:

    A.  Eating foods high in sugar and carbohydrates can increase blood sugar levels. This can lead to Diabetes. 

    B. Smoking causes insulin resistance. It can then lead to type 2 Diabetes. Quitting smoking reduces the risk of Diabetes.‌‌‌‌

    Also Read: 8 myths about diabetes debunked

    C. It is important to stay physically active and avoid a sedentary lifestyle. Try to engage in physical activities such as walking, swimming, cycling and yoga for 30 minutes every day. 

    D. Cutting down on sweets and carbohydrates can help prevent Diabetes. Eat a balanced diet rich in protein and fibre.

    E. A diet high in fibre is good for weight control and intestinal health. Adequate amounts of fibre in the diet can prevent insulin and blood sugar levels from rising.

    Also Read: Want to avoid diabetes? Doctor says follow these 10 steps

