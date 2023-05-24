Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The magic of Black coffee: Benefits, components & more

    Chlorogenic acid, which is present in black coffee, aids in reducing the rate at which glucose is produced. Therefore, drinking a black coffee after a meal may assist to reduce the production of glucose. It also has a lot of antioxidants that can help 

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 24, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Check these amazing health benefits of black coffee:

    Weight loss: A calorie-free beverage like black coffee may help you keep a healthy weight. It contains a lot of caffeine, which may speed up your metabolism and give you more energy while stifling your appetite. Chlorogenic acid, which is present in black coffee, aids in reducing the rate at which glucose is produced. Therefore, drinking a black coffee after a meal may assist to reduce the production of glucose. It also has a lot of antioxidants that can help you regulate your weight.

    Enhance physical performance: Caffeine is well known to enhance our neural system. The blood levels of adrenalin may rise as a result of this stimulus. This hormone, also referred to as a "fight-or-flight" hormone, gets your body ready for hard physical work.

    Prevention of Parkinson's disease: Numerous research have revealed that the likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease decreases as coffee consumption increases. It can assist you in gaining better control over your movements if you already have Parkinson's disease. Caffeine is credited by scientists with providing these advantages. 

    Cancer risk gets reduced: According to studies, coffee may help reduce the chance of developing some cancers, such as breast, colorectal, and liver cancers. Scientists theorise that the antioxidants in coffee, which shield your cells from dangerous chemicals known as free radicals, may be to blame for this. However, coffee may also contain very minute quantities of the chemical acrylamide, which is thought to be potentially cancer-causing.

    Better health of liver: The liver is a crucial organ that quietly maintains our body's health. Blood levels of dangerous liver enzymes may be lowered with the aid of black coffee. According to several research, coffee lowers the risk of cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, hepatitis, and liver cancer. 

    Improved mood: Coffee is a well-known mood enhancer since it contains the stimulant caffeine.  Studies have revealed that drinking four or more cups of coffee per day may even help lower your chances of depression.

