Check out these destinations where you can travel visa-free

Looking out for your next vacation where you can travel visa-free? Shenaz Treasury has devised a list of goals we can travel to by avoiding all the paperwork. Check it out.

Travelling is a way of relaxing and rejuvenating our minds, especially with all the stressful and laborious routines we all go through on a day-to-day basis. Some people also travel for the thrill and excitement they experience; some travel destinations will be part of their bucket lists and would be early waiting for them to complete them. Travelling helps us to create memories that will forever have a special place in our hearts.

International travelling may need a visa, depending on your destination and the duration of your stay. Going through all the paperwork and the formalities can be a killjoy while planning an international trip. Applying for a visa and going through all the paperwork can be time-consuming. The good news is that there are some countries where you can travel visa-free entry and exit. Social media travel influencer Shenaz Treasury shares the list of countries we can travel to without a visa in her Instagram post. The listed countries can be crossed without a ticket if you bear an Indian passport, the 83rd most powerful passport in the world. Here is the list of contras given by Shenaz Treasury:

Maldives: The Maldives can be a perfect destination for vacationing for leisure purposes. It can be rejuvenating and an escape from all the chaos in the city. It is one of the most breathtaking destinations in the world. Everything about the Maldives is unique. You might be wrong if you think the Maldives is only for honeymooners. The Maldives is a destination that you can visit all year round. No matter which month you plan your visit, Maldives will never disappoint you.

Oman: you can experience the best of Saudi Arabia. It is a family vacation destination. A country with natural beauty interwoven. It is famous for its ancient irrigation system fortresses and terraced orchards. Oman's coast is lined with beaches with charming resorts and hotels. It is best to visit Oman between October and April Thailand - Thailand is filled with culture and natural destinations which attract tourists. With the tagline ‘Amazing Thailand’, it is genuinely a fantastic destination to travel to. The country shares borders with Laos and Cambodia in the East, Myanmar in the North, the Andaman Sea in the west and the Gulf of Thailand in the South. Ornate Buddha deities and their glittering Thai temples are a major attraction here, and Wat Phra Kaew is an absolute don't miss.

Qatar: Qatar is one of the destinations in the Gulf. Qatar brings the world of hospitality and cosmopolitan together. The National Museum of Qatar and the Museum of Islamic Art are architectural masterpieces. Some famous attractions are - Islamic Art, Katara Cultural Village, Doha Corniche, Qatar National Library, City Centre Mall, Aqua Loung and Oxygene Club.

Sri Lanka: It is a popular destination, especially among the Indians. Sri Lanka is known for its rich Buddhist culture. It also offers a list of various sightseeing options. This island country has fantastic tropical landscapes and brings relaxed and refreshed vacations. Despite its small size, Sri Lanka has high biodiversity and wildlife resources. Many species of flora and fauna are indigenous to Sri Lanka. This has made the island a country with the world's highest rates of biological endemism.

Mauritius: It is a safe destination with a low crime rate. It is circled with coral reefs and pure crystal clear water, with the option of many water sports available. Tourism in Mauritius is an essential component of the Mauritian economy and a significant source of foreign exchange revenues. Mauritius is mainly appreciated by tourists for its natural environment and artificial attractions, the multi-ethnic and cultural diversity of the population, the tropical climate, beaches and water sports.

Bhutan: It is framed in stunning valleys with breathtaking views of mountains. It is filled with colourful culture that tourists can experience. Bhutanese unique culture and traditions to the outside world opened its isolated country to foreigners. The most important centres for tourism are Bhutan's capital, Thimphu, and the western city of Paro. Taktshang, a cliff-side monastery (called the "Tiger's Nest" in English) overlooking the Paro Valley, is one of the country's attractions.