St. Angelo Fort to Palakkad Fort: 5 historic forts of Kerala to satiate the history buff in you

Kerala, nestled in the southwestern part of India, beckons travelers with its lush green landscapes, serene backwaters, and a ch cultural heritage. While Kerala may not be synonymous with forts, it boasts a handful of historical marvels that are a testament to its captivating past. From the magnificent Bekal Fort overlooking the Arabian Sea to the colonial charm of St. Angelo Fort, each fort tells a tale of ancient empires, maritime trade, and colonial powers. In this article, we invite you on a journey to discover the architectural splendors and historical significance of five notable forts in Kerala.

St. Angelo Fort

Also known as Kannur Fort or Kannur Kotta, St. Angelo Fort in Kannur district has witnessed the tides of history. Constructed by the Portuguese in the 16th century, it changed hands between the Dutch and the British before finally resting under British control. The fort's strategic location near the Arabian Sea served as a vantage point for trade and defense. Today, visitors can explore its well-preserved bastions, secret tunnels, and a charming lighthouse. St. Angelo Fort stands as a testimony to the colonial legacy, inviting tourists to unravel its fascinating past.

Bekal Fort

Situated in the Kasaragod district, Bekal Fort stands proudly atop a hill, casting its watchful gaze over the vast Arabian Sea. Built in the 17th century, this colossal fort is a masterpiece of defense architecture. As you explore its ramparts, bastions, and underground passages, you'll be transported to an era of valor and battles. The panoramic views from the fort are breathtaking, making it a popular destination for visitors. Whether you're a history enthusiast or a nature lover, Bekal Fort offers a fascinating blend of both, leaving you awe-inspired.

Thalassery Fort

Holding its ground in Thalassery town, the Thalassery Fort is a time capsule that reflects the colonial heritage of Kerala. Erected by the British East India Company in the late 18th century, it served as a strategic outpost for trade and defense. As you step into the fort, you'll encounter its massive walls, ancient cannons, and an enchanting cemetery. The fort's location near the sea offers stunning vistas and a glimpse into the region's maritime history. Thalassery Fort stands as a tangible link to the colonial era, inviting visitors to unravel its fascinating stories.

Chandragiri Fort

Nestled in the scenic Kasaragod district, Chandragiri Fort may be small in size, but it holds immense historical significance. Believed to be built during the 17th century, this fort offers panoramic views of the Chandragiri River and the Arabian Sea. Once a stronghold of the Vijayanagara Empire, it now stands as a silent witness to the passage of time. Explore its sturdy walls, hidden passages, and the remnants of a once-thriving settlement. Chandragiri Fort is a haven for history lovers seeking a glimpse into the region's glorious past.

Palakkad Fort

Nestled in the heart of Palakkad town, Palakkad Fort, also known as Tipu's Fort, is an architectural gem. Constructed by Hyder Ali, the father of Tipu Sultan, in the 18th century, it carries the echoes of the Mysorean invasion. With its formidable walls, intricately carved doors, and spacious courtyards, the fort exudes grandeur. Palakkad Fort's historical significance and unique blend of indigenous and Mughal architecture make it an essential stop for history buffs and architecture enthusiasts alike. Immerse yourself in the tales of valor and marvel at the architectural splendors within its walls.

Kerala's forts stand tall as remnants of bygone eras, offering a window into the rich tapestry of history. From the majestic Bekal Fort to the colonial charm of St. Angelo Fort, each fortress tells tales of valor, trade, and cultural exchange. Palakkad Fort, Thalassery Fort, and Chandragiri Fort complete the quintet, adding their unique narratives to Kerala's historical tableau. Exploring these forts not only provides an insight into the architectural brilliance of the past but also allows travelers to delve into the captivating history of Kerala, making for a truly enriching experience. Plan your journey today and unravel the mysteries of Kerala's extraordinary forts.