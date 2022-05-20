Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Never reuse cooking oil; here are some harmful health effects

    The following are the negative health implications of using previously used cooking oil.

    First Published May 20, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Because Indian homes use the oil regularly, many individuals reuse cooking oil to reduce waste. Remember when your mother or grandmother uses the excess oil from deep-frying puris or pakoras!

    'Oil' is one of the most often used cooking necessities. From enhancing the flavour of your food to providing you with different nutrients, the appropriate cooking oil may do wonders for your meals and health. Because Indian homes use the oil regularly, many individuals reuse cooking oil to reduce waste. Remember this when your mother or grandmother uses the excess oil from deep-frying pooris or pakoras! On the other hand, reusing cooking oil is incredibly harmful to your health since it exposes you to a variety of health risks. What harm may it cause to your health? The following are the negative health implications of using previously used cooking oil.

    This causes toxicity in the body, increasing the risk of cardiac and cognitive problems.

    When previously used oil is heated again, it releases a greater concentration of several hazardous compounds such as Aldehydes, which have been connected to various health concerns, including heart disease, dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. When oil is heated again, another harmful molecule is released: 4-hydroxy-trans-2-nominal (HNE), which is poisonous and hazardous to the body and can interfere with DNA, RNA, and protein activities.

    Inflammation and cancer risk are increased
    A carcinogen is a chemical linked to cancer development in the body. Cooking oils that have been reheated include hazardous compounds such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) and aldehydes, linked to an increased risk of cancer and inflammation in the body. Furthermore, if you've been suffering from excessive inflammation for a long time, it's possible that substandard or reused cooking oil is to blame. If not treated appropriately, this might lower your immunity, making you more susceptible to diseases and infections.

    Allows LDL (bad) cholesterol levels to rise
    Some fats are transformed into trans fats when oil is heated to a high temperature. When smoked black oil is reheated, it produces even more trans fats, which are exceedingly harmful to one's general health. Following the same technique for an extended length of time puts you at risk for health problems such as stroke, obesity, chest discomfort, indigestion, and even heart disease, as trans fat consumption raises LDL cholesterol levels in the body.

    Acidity and burning feelings are experienced
    Reusing cooking oil causes rancidity, which is a toxic process. Oils undergo partial or total oxidation after a brief contact to moisture, air, or light, and this is known as rancidity. Each time the oil is heated, the particles in the oil change and attach a poor flavour and smell to the oil and the food cooked in it. Acidity, a burning sensation in the stomach, throat issues, and other disorders can all be caused by consuming such oil and food.

     

