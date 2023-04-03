Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Is the shubh muhurat on April 3 or 4? Know rituals and puja vidhi

Mahavir Jayanti: According to the Hindu calendar, Mahavir Jayanti is observed on the 13th day of Chaitra month, i.e. Trayodashi Tithi of Chaitra Shukla. From rituals to the puja vidhi followed, here is everything you need to know about Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: It's that time of year again. Every year, people all across the world observe Mahavir Jayanti. Mahavir Jayanti is commemorated to honour Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary. This day is celebrated with great pomp and splendour by the Jain community.

Jainism follows the teachings of Lord Mahavir. Lord Mahavir, the son of King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala, was previously known as Vardhaman. Nevertheless, his birth year is contested by the two Jainism factions, Swetambar and Digambar. The Swetambar sect claims Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC, whilst the Digambar sect says he was born in 599 BC.

Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 4 this year. As we prepare to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, let's look at the shubh muhurat, rituals to do, and puja vidhi.

Shubh Muhurat:

Mahavir Jayanti is observed on Chaitra's thirteenth day of the waxing moon. Trayodashi Tithi will start at 06:24 AM on April 3 and finish at 08:05 AM on April 4.

Puja Vidhi:

The idol of Lord Mahavir is bathed in the morning, then set on a cradle and carried out for processions. The parade usually concludes at a temple or shrine, where people donate flowers, rice, and sweets to the idol. People offer their prayers when Lord Mahavir's sermons are read aloud.

Rituals:

The Jain community observes the day by visiting a temple and worshipping Lord Mahavir's idol. On this day, people also give to charity and make donations. Lord Mahavir, who gained Nirvana at 72, campaigned for nonviolence and a peaceful life filled with compassion for humanity. He surrendered his reign at 30 and spent the remainder of his life as an ascetic.