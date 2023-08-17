Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know these 6 things to decode differences between prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics foods

    Clearing up the confusion! Discover the distinctions between prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Learn how each contributes to gut health and overall well-being. Read on to unravel the world of beneficial microorganisms!     by Leona Merlin Antony

    Know these 6 things to decode differences between prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics foods LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    In the realm of gut health and nutrition, the terms "prebiotics," "probiotics," and "postbiotics" often take the spotlight. Each plays a unique role in supporting our digestive system and overall wellness.

    Here are six points to help you understand the differences and benefits of these essential components:

    1. Prebiotics

    Prebiotics are non-digestible fibres found in certain foods that serve as nourishment for beneficial gut bacteria. They promote the growth and activity of these bacteria, contributing to a balanced gut microbiome. Foods like garlic, onions, bananas, and whole grains are excellent sources of prebiotics.

    2. Probiotics

    Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that can be ingested through supplements or fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, and kimchi. These microorganisms populate the gut and help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria, aiding digestion and supporting immune function.

    3. Postbiotics

    Postbiotics are the metabolic byproducts of probiotic bacteria during fermentation. These compounds include short-chain fatty acids, enzymes, peptides, and organic acids. Postbiotics have shown potential health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and supporting gut barrier function.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by The Good Bug (@thegoodbug_)

    4. Functionality

    Prebiotics primarily provide nourishment for existing beneficial bacteria in the gut. Probiotics introduce live microorganisms into the gut to help establish a diverse and balanced microbiome. Postbiotics, generated by the fermentation of probiotics, contribute to various health benefits by interacting with the gut environment.

    ALSO READ: Onam 2023: Celebrate Chingam 1 with these 6 appetizing dishes

    5. Health Benefits

    Prebiotics help support the growth of beneficial bacteria, enhancing their activities. Probiotics aid in digestion, improve gut health and have been linked to immune system support. Postbiotics have shown potential in reducing inflammation, supporting gut integrity, and influencing metabolic health.

    6. Sources

    Prebiotics are found in foods rich in dietary fibres, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Probiotics can be consumed through fermented foods and supplements containing live beneficial bacteria. Postbiotics are produced naturally during the fermentation process of probiotic-rich foods.

    ALSO READ: Chingam 1 2023: Wishes, messages, status to share on Malayalam New Year

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sleep Smarter: 6 activities to avoid Before Bed for better rest MSW EAI

    Sleep Smarter: 6 activities to avoid Before Bed for better rest

    National Pinot Noir Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Pinot Noir Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Crucial Insights for NEET Exam Preparation: 7 factors to consider before embarking on the journey MSW EAI

    Crucial Insights for NEET Exam Preparation: 7 factors to consider before embarking on the journey

    Mastering laundry: A proven 10-step guide for cleaner clothes MIS

    Mastering laundry: A proven 10-step guide for cleaner clothes

    Enhanced vision to skin rejuvination: 7 benefits of Carrot Juice ATG EAI

    Enhanced vision to skin rejuvination: 7 benefits of Carrot Juice

    Recent Stories

    Sleep Smarter: 6 activities to avoid Before Bed for better rest MSW EAI

    Sleep Smarter: 6 activities to avoid Before Bed for better rest

    52 lakh fake mobile connections closed through Sanchar Saathi Portal: Ashwini Vaishnav AJR

    52 lakh fake mobile connections closed through Sanchar Saathi Portal: Ashwini Vaishnav

    Sweet nectar of health: 7 impressive benefits of sugarcane juice LMA

    Hydration to Immune Support: 7 impressive benefits of sugarcane juice

    National Pinot Noir Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Pinot Noir Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Massive breakthrough: Scientists reconstruct Pink Floyd song from recorded brain waves; here's how it sounds snt

    Massive breakthrough: Scientists reconstruct Pink Floyd song from recorded brain waves; here's how it sounds

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon