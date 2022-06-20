International Yoga Day 2022: Ever heard of DOGA? Know benefits of doing Yoga with your dog

There are several reasons for pet owners to attempt doga, also known as dog yoga. Suzi Teitelman, a yoga instructor in Jacksonville, developed the idea of Doga.

Yoga offers everything. One of the finest exercises for your body and mind is yoga. It has been demonstrated to provide many health advantages thanks to its breathing exercises, meditation techniques, strength training, and stretching routines. Studies have shown that it also aids in treating depression, pain, addiction, and many other conditions. However, have you ever thought of doing yoga with your dog? It turns out that pet owners have strong reasons to give it a try. Even has a name for it: Doga.

Dogs are highly perceptive creatures. They can quickly perceive our emotional condition and our levels of tension and worry. It all comes down to how we breathe and how it affects the central nervous system of our dog. The energy you experience while doing yoga, according to those who teach doga, may be immediately transmitted to your dog.

There are many claimed advantages of this style of yoga, including the ability to calm hyperactive dogs and provide healthy exercise for wounded dogs, but how do you know if this style of exercise is best for you and your pet? Continue reading to learn more.

What is Doga?

Suzi Teitelman started the doga fad, also known as dog yoga, in 2001, and it has been gaining ground among yoga practitioners ever since. Many dog owners think that this is a pleasant way to spend time with their dog while also participating in a fitness session.

This new fad was inspired by the previously substantial similarity between animal stretching and yoga positions. When you examine the positions in most yoga flows, you'll see that they often imitate the stretching motions of animals.

So, how does it work?

It is thought that the dog and its owner will develop a greater harmony and closer bond through practising doga especially when you are repeatedly helping them to perform certain movements. Your dog could appreciate the canine socialisation opportunities offered by a doga class or the stretching and relaxing effects that yoga is known to offer.

Benefits of Doga

The same is true for doga practitioners, much as yoga has been shown to have both mental and physical advantages for people. Some claim that by engaging in this routine, they might feel closer to their pets.

Other benefits include: