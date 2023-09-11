Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health hacks: 5 Healthy drinks that can aid in your transformative Weight Loss journey

    What you need to achieve your weight-loss goals is a balance of the right diet and exercise. So, there’s no magic drink that will help you lose weight, but there are certain drinks that can help you on your weight loss journey.

    Health hacks: 5 Healthy drinks that can aid in your transformative Weight Loss journey vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 7:33 PM IST

    Weight gain is an increasingly common problem in the present day and age. It is mainly due to lifestyle changes, unhealthy food choices and lack of physical activity. Consuming weight loss drinks can help your weight loss journey with exercise and a balanced diet. As you are ready to take control of your life and become healthy, you make the necessary changes. While you switch to an active lifestyle, you should follow a diet that helps you get rid of excess kilos. Fortunately, you can consume weight-loss drinks. These are low-calorie beverages and with a healthy lifestyle, promote weight loss. When you take liquids regularly, it boosts your metabolism. Consuming these drinks can also help keep the hunger pangs that make you binge on unhealthy junk food.

    ALSO READ: Healthy Life: 5 dangers of over consuming Ginger daily

    Here are 5 healthy drinks to aid your Weight Loss:

    1. Water:

    Staying well-hydrated is crucial for overall health and can also support weight loss. Drinking water before meals can help you feel fuller and reduce overall calorie intake. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day.

    2. Green Tea:

    Green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins, which may boost metabolism and promote fat oxidation. Consuming green tea regularly, without added sugars or creams, can be a part of a weight loss strategy.

    3. Black Coffee:

    Coffee, particularly black coffee, can increase your metabolic rate and provide a temporary energy boost, potentially aiding in fat burning. Be mindful of added sugars and creams, which can add extra calories.

    4. Herbal Tea:

    Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, and hibiscus are caffeine-free and can help curb cravings for sugary or high-calorie drinks. They can also aid in digestion and relaxation, which is beneficial for weight management.

    5. Vegetable Juice:

    Freshly squeezed vegetable juices, especially those with green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale, are low in calories and high in nutrients. They can provide essential vitamins and minerals while keeping you full.

    ALSO READ: Health: 5 disastrous side effects of E-Cigarettes

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 7:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 incredible Indian superfoods for stronger Heart Health vma eai

    5 incredible Indian superfoods for stronger Heart Health

    5 big symptoms of severe Hormonal Imbalance in your body vma eai

    5 big symptoms of severe Hormonal Imbalance in your body

    Fashion trend 101: Are cuffed kaftans, kutch embroideries to make a comeback this winter festive? Read THIS RBA

    Fashion trend 101: Are cuffed kaftans, kutch embroideries to make a comeback this winter festive? Read THIS

    Delicious Modak variations: From chocolate to paan - 7 unique recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 snt eai

    Delicious Modak variations: From chocolate to paan - 7 unique recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Here are some rules to welcome Lord Ganesha at home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Here are some rules to welcome Lord Ganesha at home

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Kohli's historic 13,000 ODI runs: A legendary journey! osf

    Kohli's historic 13,000 ODI runs: A legendary journey!

    5 incredible Indian superfoods for stronger Heart Health vma eai

    5 incredible Indian superfoods for stronger Heart Health

    Column India G20 Triumph: 5 Game-Changing Moments

    India's G20 Triumph: 5 Game-Changing Moments

    5 big symptoms of severe Hormonal Imbalance in your body vma eai

    5 big symptoms of severe Hormonal Imbalance in your body

    Misal Pav to Poha: 7 most popular foods in Maharashtra vma

    Misal Pav to Poha: 7 most popular foods in Maharashtra

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon