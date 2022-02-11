  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day

    First Published Feb 11, 2022, 7:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The day of snuggles and cuddles is here! Send these messages, quotes and wishes to your loved ones on the occasion of Hug Day.

    Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    A warm hug resolves every issue in the world. Not only does a hug make everything right, but it also rightfully cheers up one’s mood. A hug is all that you need to tell someone that you love them dearly and how much you care for them. As we celebrate Hug Day on Saturday, February 12, here are some messages, statuses, wishes and quotes that you can send to your near and dear ones, letting them know how much you care for them.

    Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    These messages are especially for those who are staying far of and cannot pull their loved ones into a warm hug. Express your feelings for your partner as these messages help you do just that!

    ALSO READ: Happy Promise Day 2022: Make these 5 promises to your partner on Promise Day

    Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Hug Day wishes you can send to him or her:
    •    I have a special present for you, but I need to borrow your arms for wrapping it. The gift’s a Hug!
    •    There is something about a hug. It always warms the heart, welcomes us back home, and helps in saying a warm goodbye.
    •    You cannot wrap love in a box but what you can certainly do is to wrap your love in the arms. Happy Hug Day!
    •    I am wishing you a hug day, with lots of love, care and smiles, I want to hug you, my dear, Can you too? Happy Hug Day!

    Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Quotes for Hug Day:
    •    Rumi: “Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.”
    •    Pablo Picasso: “Love is the greatest refreshment in life.”
    •    Pearl Bailey: “What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork.”
    •    Erich Segal: “True love comes quietly, without banners or flashing lights. If you hear bells, get your ears checked.”

    ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2022: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here’s your date sheet for the love week

    Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    WhatsApp, Facebook status messages:

    • On this special hug day, I am sending you a hug, If you like it then you can return me one too. Happy hug day!
    •    It doesn’t matter how far you are, because I love you and all I need is to pull you in a hug.
    •    You are so special to me. There is nothing better than having you as a friend to share each day with! Thank you for making my day brighter. Happy Hug Day!!
    •    If you are far away, I will wait for you.. If you are down, I will pick you up.. If you are sick, I will sit by you.. And if you are cold, I promise I’ll share my blanket with you. Happy Hug Day!
    •    A sweet hug represents love and affection to the person we hug. I want to hug you, my dear, as I want to let you know, how much I love and care for you. Happy hug day.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adidas Breast Campaign Adidas to Victorias Secret Allen Solly global brands that spoke of body positivity

    Adidas Breast Campaign: Global brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Allen Solly, that spoke of body positivity

    Love Kerala's state transport buses? Check out KSRTC's Valentine's Day contest

    Love Kerala's state transport buses? Check out KSRTC's Valentine's Day contest

    Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp status, quotes , messages and wishes drb

    Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp status, quotes , messages and wishes

    Here are 7 myths around Cervical Cancer RCB

    Here are 7 myths around Cervical Cancer

    How an unlikely interaction on a flight led Dr Sonal Mahalwar to become Mrs India-vpn

    How an unlikely interaction on a flight led Dr Sonal Mahalwar to become Mrs India

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt beats beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif; read how RCB

    Alia Bhatt beats beau Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif; read how

    Explained Karnataka hijab row, timeline of events, violence in campus, and HC's observation-ycb

    Explained: Karnataka hijab row, timeline of events, violence in campus, and HC's observation

    AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau - ADT

    AirAsia confirms 'snake incident' during flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: KL Rahul, Axar Patel ruled out; selectors announce replacements-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22: KL Rahul, Axar Patel ruled out of T20Is; replacements announced

    Adidas Breast Campaign Adidas to Victorias Secret Allen Solly global brands that spoke of body positivity

    Adidas Breast Campaign: Global brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Allen Solly, that spoke of body positivity

    Recent Videos

    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur FC climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 87): Jamshedpur climbs to 2nd with 3-0 win over Kerala

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Muslim women stage protest in Prayagraj

    'This is a form of apartheid': Muslim women hit Prayagraj streets in favour of hijab

    Video Icon
    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon