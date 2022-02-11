Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, SMS, Status, Wishes for the day

The day of snuggles and cuddles is here! Send these messages, quotes and wishes to your loved ones on the occasion of Hug Day.

A warm hug resolves every issue in the world. Not only does a hug make everything right, but it also rightfully cheers up one’s mood. A hug is all that you need to tell someone that you love them dearly and how much you care for them. As we celebrate Hug Day on Saturday, February 12, here are some messages, statuses, wishes and quotes that you can send to your near and dear ones, letting them know how much you care for them.

Hug Day wishes you can send to him or her:

• I have a special present for you, but I need to borrow your arms for wrapping it. The gift’s a Hug!

• There is something about a hug. It always warms the heart, welcomes us back home, and helps in saying a warm goodbye.

• You cannot wrap love in a box but what you can certainly do is to wrap your love in the arms. Happy Hug Day!

• I am wishing you a hug day, with lots of love, care and smiles, I want to hug you, my dear, Can you too? Happy Hug Day!

Quotes for Hug Day:

• Rumi: “Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.”

• Pablo Picasso: “Love is the greatest refreshment in life.”

• Pearl Bailey: “What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork.”

• Erich Segal: "True love comes quietly, without banners or flashing lights. If you hear bells, get your ears checked."

