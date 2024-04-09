Happy Gudi Padwa 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings to share with loved ones

Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsara Padvo, will be celebrated on April 08 this year. Here's a list of wishes and quotes that you can share with your friends and family on this special day.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2024: Many individuals celebrate the New Year at this time of year. Known by many names, several sections of the nation commemorate the start of a new year around this time. This season is known as Poila Boishak in West Bengal, while Ugadi is observed in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

Gudi Padwa is observed in Maharashtra. During this period, people decorate their homes and dress up. Gudi Padwa is the Marathi New Year, which is celebrated with a lot of pomp and circumstance. Gudi Padwa symbolises the beginning of the harvest season. This year's Gudi Padwa festival will take place on April 9. According to Drikpanchang, the Pratipada Tithi will start at 11:50 p.m. on April 8 and end at 08:30 p.m. on April 9.



Also Read: Chaitra Navratri: Items to offer Goddess Durga based on zodiac sign

After the frigid, brutal winters, spring brings festivities. Gudi Padwa reminds us of the beauty of beginnings. This year, Gudi Padwa will be held on April 9. As we prepare to celebrate the important day, we've compiled a selection of messages and photographs to share with your loved ones and let them know you're thinking of them.

Gudi Padwa 2024: Messages and Greetings

Gudi Padwa signifies the end of severe winters and the beginning of spring. May the beauty of spring and blossoms make their way into your life as well.

Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family. May your year be filled with love and prosperity.

Gudi Padwa is here! It's an important day for both of us. I wish you good things and good health. May you be blessed forever.

I hope this Gudi Padwa brings you and your family health, money, and success, and guides you to a life full of peace and happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Today is a fresh day with new hopes, plans, and goals. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family!

I pray that this New Year fills your life with joy and new opportunities. Happy Gudi Padwa 2024!

Let's decide to spread love and joy everywhere on this special day. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Also Read: When is Ugadi 2024? April 8 or April 9? Date, auspicious timings here

Gudi Padwa 2024 wishes

Celebrate Gudi Padwa with joy and faith. May you and your family have good luck, health, and happy moments.

I wish this beautiful festival fills your life with happiness that lasts. Happy Gudi Padwa 2024.

Gudi Padwa marks the start of the New Year! I hope this year brings you and your family lots of happiness and laughter. Happy Gudi Padwa.

This Gudi Padwa, may the Gods bless you and your family with health, luck, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, I wish that you are blessed with a rainbow of happiness and smiles, success and prosperity for a vibrant and beautiful tomorrow

As we step into another year, I wish that you enjoy the occasion of Gudi Padwa with your family and friends and create beautiful memories to cherish

Gudi Padwa is here and it's time to share good laughter and happiness with your loved ones. Sending my best wishes on the occasion

May this occasion bring you happiness and fulfil all your desires. Wishing a very happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family