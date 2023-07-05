Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hair Growth to Shine: 5 Benefits of oiling hair daily

    Unlock the Secret to Luscious Locks! Discover the Incredible Benefits of Daily Hair Oiling. Nourish and Revitalize Your Hair with Essential Nutrients. Say Goodbye to Frizz and Breakage – Embrace Stronger, Healthier Strands. Nowadays oiling hair daily is a therapeutic process that can aid your hair to recovery and less hair damage.

    Hair Growth to Shine: 5 Benefits of oiling hair daily vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 7:54 PM IST

    Witness the Power of Faster Hair Growth and Achieve Your Dream Mane in No Time. Reveal a Balanced, Hydrated Scalp and Wave Goodbye to Dryness and Dandruff. Indulge in Relaxation with a Heavenly Hair Massage that Soothes Your Senses. Embrace Natural Oils for Optimal Scalp Health and Reap the Rewards of Radiant Hair. Get Ready to Shine and Stay Ahead in the Hair Game with Our Expert Tips and Tricks. Embrace this Ancient Beauty Ritual for Modern Hair Care and Unleash Your Hair's Full Potential. Don't Wait! Begin Your Hair Transformation Journey Today and Prepare to Turn Heads Everywhere You Go.

    Here are 5 benefits of oiling hair daily:

    ALSO READ: 7 effective ways to keep your house pest-free during Monsoon

    1. Hair growth:

    Except for the benefits oils provide, the massage technique used while applying the hair oil also has many benefits. The hair oil massaging method stimulates or enhances blood circulation to the scalp and promotes hair growth.

    2. Shine:

    The best way to get silky and shiny hair is to keep it hydrated. According to a study, oils can significantly boost the moisture level in your body to revitalize your hair.

    3. Scalp health:

    Oiling your scalp can help maintain a healthy pH balance and prevent scalp dryness or excessive oiliness. Certain oils, like tea tree oil or neem oil, possess antifungal and antibacterial properties that can help combat dandruff, itchiness, and other scalp conditions.

    4. Stronger Hair:

    Regular oiling can strengthen the hair shaft and reduce hair breakage. The oil acts as a protective barrier, helping to minimize damage caused by environmental factors such as pollution, heat styling, and harsh chemicals.

    5. Stress relief:

    Regularly massaging oil into your scalp can be a soothing and relaxing experience. It can help relieve stress, improve sleep quality, and enhance overall well-being.

    ALSO READ: Powerhouse of Nutrition: 8 health benefits of Lentils for your well-being

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 7:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 7 effective ways to save, and invest before retirement ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways to save, and invest before retirement

    Digestive Aid to Stress Reduction: 7 benefits of drinking Peppermint Tea ATG EAI

    Digestive Aid to Stress Reduction: 7 benefits of drinking Peppermint Tea

    7 Effective Ways to Keep Your House Pest-Free During Monsoon MSW EAI

    7 effective ways to keep your house pest-free during Monsoon

    Powerhouse of Nutrition: 8 Health Benefits of Lentils for Your Well-being MSW EAI

    Powerhouse of Nutrition: 8 health benefits of Lentils for your well-being

    Cognitive Booster to Blood Sugar balancer: 7 reasons why WALNUT is a super food ATG EAI

    Cognitive Booster to Blood Sugar balancer: 7 reasons why WALNUT is a super food

    Recent Stories

    lifestyle Top 5: Open World Games 2023 osf

    Top 5: Open World Games 2023

    British Airways passenger stabs man with glass on flight from Gatwick to St Lucia; check details AJR

    British Airways passenger stabs man with glass on flight from Gatwick to St Lucia; check details

    Here are 7 simple ways to reduce diabetes easily and effectively ADC EIA

    Here are 7 simple ways to reduce diabetes easily and effectively

    Chole Bhature to Butter Chicken: 6 yummy North Indian Foods vma

    Chole Bhature to Butter Chicken: 6 yummy North Indian Foods

    Madhya Pradesh urination case: Officials demolish accused Pravesh Shukla's illegal properties AJR

    Madhya Pradesh urination case: Officials demolish accused Pravesh Shukla's illegal properties

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon