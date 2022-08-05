Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Healthy recipe: How to make Peanut Butter at home?

    Children love having peanut butter. In fact, it is counted as one of their favourites. The mildly sweet and nutritious peanut butter can be spread on bread and chapati. Peanut butter is a great food to provide energy to children as it contains a lot of protein. 

    Food Healthy recipe: How to make Peanut Butter at home?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Many of us buy peanut butter from stores. However, the store-bought butter contains preservatives. If you regularly eat peanut butter, you can easily prepare it at home rather than buying it from a shop. Peanut Butter is especially one of the favourite foods for children. Many love having the mildly sweet and nutritious peanut butter spread over the bread or chapati. Peanut butter is a great food to provide energy to children as it contains a lot of protein.

    Also Read: Leafy vegetables to Vitamin C, here's what you can eat during your periods

    Preparing peanut butter does not require many ingredients. All you need for this is groundnuts, salt, sugar and some oil. Let us explain to you how peanut butter can be made at home

    Peanut Butter Recipe

    Step 1
    Take a cup of peeled groundnuts. 

    Step 2
    Grind the groundnut into a fine powder in a non-stick mixer.

    Step 3
    Add three tablespoons of sunflower oil and a pinch of salt to the powdered groundnuts and mix well in the mixer. (You can add butter or any other oil instead of sunflower oil).

    Step 4
    Once the paste has thickened well, you can store it in a bottle and keep it in the fridge. 

    Health benefits of eating peanuts

    Peanuts contain proteins, healthy fats and various healthy nutrients. Not only does it control obesity, but it also provides various nutrients to the body. Peanuts also contain heart-healthy folate, calcium, vitamin E, and manganese.

    Eating peanuts twice or thrice a week is good for health because they are rich in antioxidants. Use peanut butter instead of butter. Studies show that consuming peanuts at least twice a week does not cause weight gain. 

    Peanuts lower cholesterol levels, thus helping to prevent heart diseases. The compounds it contains help prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of stroke. 

    Peanuts are a great source of vitamins and minerals, including phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin E, biotin, niacin, folate, and thiamin.

    Also Read: 7 easy, delicious chocolate recipes you should try

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emerge as a showstopper during this Raksha Bandhan Eve with e'clat Superior skincare products-snt

    Emerge as a showstopper during this Raksha Bandhan Eve with e’clat Superior skincare products 

    World Breastfeeding Week: What you need to know as a mother for your baby's growth RBA

    World Breastfeeding Week: What you need to know as a mother for your baby's growth

    International Beer Day 2022 Here are 5 interesting facts you should know about this beverage gcw

    International Beer Day 2022: Here are 5 interesting facts you should know about this beverage

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 5 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Good day for Aries, Cancer, Capricorn and more

    Numerology Predictions for August 5 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for August 5: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Users complain Paytm is not working, company blames 'network error' - adt

    Users complain Paytm is not working, company blames 'network error'

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshanka long jump silver has social media talking-ayh

    CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshankar's long jump silver has social media talking

    Sita Ramam movie LEAKED online: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and more RBA

    Sita Ramam movie LEAKED online: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and more

    football Cesc Fabregas hopes to see PSG striker Lionel Messi return to Barcelona snt

    Cesc Fabregas hopes to see PSG striker Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

    Recent Videos

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon