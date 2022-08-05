Healthy recipe: How to make Peanut Butter at home?

Children love having peanut butter. In fact, it is counted as one of their favourites. The mildly sweet and nutritious peanut butter can be spread on bread and chapati. Peanut butter is a great food to provide energy to children as it contains a lot of protein.

Many of us buy peanut butter from stores. However, the store-bought butter contains preservatives. If you regularly eat peanut butter, you can easily prepare it at home rather than buying it from a shop. Peanut Butter is especially one of the favourite foods for children. Many love having the mildly sweet and nutritious peanut butter spread over the bread or chapati. Peanut butter is a great food to provide energy to children as it contains a lot of protein.

Preparing peanut butter does not require many ingredients. All you need for this is groundnuts, salt, sugar and some oil. Let us explain to you how peanut butter can be made at home

Peanut Butter Recipe

Step 1

Take a cup of peeled groundnuts.

Step 2

Grind the groundnut into a fine powder in a non-stick mixer.

Step 3

Add three tablespoons of sunflower oil and a pinch of salt to the powdered groundnuts and mix well in the mixer. (You can add butter or any other oil instead of sunflower oil).

Step 4

Once the paste has thickened well, you can store it in a bottle and keep it in the fridge.

Health benefits of eating peanuts

Peanuts contain proteins, healthy fats and various healthy nutrients. Not only does it control obesity, but it also provides various nutrients to the body. Peanuts also contain heart-healthy folate, calcium, vitamin E, and manganese.

Eating peanuts twice or thrice a week is good for health because they are rich in antioxidants. Use peanut butter instead of butter. Studies show that consuming peanuts at least twice a week does not cause weight gain.

Peanuts lower cholesterol levels, thus helping to prevent heart diseases. The compounds it contains help prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of stroke.

Peanuts are a great source of vitamins and minerals, including phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin E, biotin, niacin, folate, and thiamin.

