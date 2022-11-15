Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tollywood star Naga Shaurya admitted to hospital: reports

    According to reports, Naga Shaurya fainted on the sets of his upcoming film. He was filming in Hyderabad and was taken to a private hospital.

    Tollywood star Naga Shaurya admitted to hospital: reports
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 6:50 PM IST

    Actor Naga Shaurya has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he reportedly fell unconscious on the set of his upcoming film ‘NS 24’. The Tollywood superstar had reportedly cut down on water intake from his diet. He was immediately rushed to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) hospital in the Gachibowli area of the city where he underwent treatment.

    Per the reports, the doctors treating Naga Shaurya said that his health deteriorated due to viral fever and dehydration. If media reports are to be believed, the actor was on a strict non-liquid diet for a few days to prepare himself for his upcoming film. It is believed that he was kept in dehydration mode to show off his muscles in the film. The loss of minerals in his body, made him go low on energy which further caused him to feel dizzy, reportedly.

    While Naga Shaurya continues to be in the hospital, reportedly, his health is said to be stable. As per the doctors, the actor would be discharged after he has recovered completely. The actor would also not be returning to the film’s shoot until his health is back to normal.

    Meanwhile, on the personal front, Naga Shaurya is all set to marry his girlfriend, Anusha Shetty on November 20. Anusha is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur; their wedding preparations are presently underway. A video of his wedding invitation card had also gone viral on social media recently. Since then, the couple has been receiving congratulatory messages from the actor’s fans as they await to see the couple tying the knot.

    Naga Shaurya has given some of his best performances in films such as ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ and ‘Lakshya’. Not only this, in the year 2014, he also worked in the National Film Award-winning film ‘Chandamama Kathalu’.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 6:50 PM IST
