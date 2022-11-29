Control your diabetes by practising deep breathing

With a better oxygenation level in your body, the absorption of nutrients is better and can result in proper nourishment and strong immunity in the long run. Read on to find out more about it.

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases worldwide. The number of diabetic patients has doubled and will be around 134 million individuals by 2025. Many factors cause an increase in your blood sugar. Lifestyle and genetic factors affect your blood sugar levels and can often lead to specific organ damage. Our inactive lifestyle, eating excessive calorie-rich foods, obesity and stress increase the risks.

Taking measures to reduce high blood pressure and stress is crucial. One simple and easy solution to control both these issues is the method of deep breathing. According to experts, 10-15 minutes of deep breathing per day can help in controlling diabetes and can also reduce blood pressure and prevent the risk of any heart disease.

Connection Between breathing and Blood Sugar

Increased blood sugar levels can cause severe damage to multiple body organs, such as hearts, kidneys and nerves. But it can also potentially impacts the body's lung health and breathing ability. A healthy diet and regular exercise can restore your breathing patterns effectively. Deep breathing can also help reduce stress and improve glucose management in your body.

How can deep breathing manage diabetes?

According to experts, 10-15 minutes of meditation daily can help you manage your blood sugar levels.

Deep breathing also regulates your body system, which controls blood glucose levels and balances insulin production in your body.

Deep breathing helps in muscle relaxation, dilating blood vessels and promoting better flow. It also helps in lowering your blood pressure and heart stress.

While you take deep breaths, your body utilises more oxygen, which can increase the energy levels in your body.

It helps improve your body's functioning and reduces the production of a stress hormone called cortisol.

