    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; top global brands like Prada and others cut ties

    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 8:52 PM IST

    Famous Chinese actor Li Yifeng, who has appeared in films including The Pioneer, Mr Six, and The Founding of an Army, got himself into trouble when the Beijing Police apprehended him and accused him of soliciting prostitutes. The 35-year-old has acknowledged the crime, according to a Weibo post from the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau.

    On Sunday, September 11, Beijing Police issued an official statement concerning the detainment of a 35-year-old male actor surnamed Li. The statement read, “The person confessed to visiting prostitutes multiple times and has been placed under administrative detention." 

    According to Chinese legislation, soliciting prostitutes is against the law and results in a 10- to 15-day administrative jail period. Depending on how little the offence was, it may be cut down to five days or less.

    Li's studio recently stated in a statement that various statements on the internet concerning his personal life were only speculations. Li allegedly made a debunking statement on Weibo, where he has more than 60 million followers, claiming that the rumours had hurt his feelings and had impacted his continuing enterprises.

    Following the issue, a number of upscale national and international companies have cut their business relations with the actor, including Prada, Sensodyne, RemyMartin, Panerai, Luk Fook Jewelry, and a dozen more companies. Additionally, the Huading Awards' organising committee said that it had revoked the actor's titles as "The National Audience's Favorite Movie Star" and "Best Actor in China's Top 100 TV Dramas."

    China has taken a strict stance on what officials consider unwholesome attention and "chaotic" fan culture since 2021. Celebrities have been subject to harsh punishment for suspected wrongdoing. Another well-known figure, Li Yundi, was detained for visiting sex workers in October of last year. Since then, the pianist has not performed in front of an audience.

    Even though prostitution is illegal in Mainland China, more than 10 million women actively work in the sex business in major cities like Shanghai and Beijing.

