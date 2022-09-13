Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt reacts to Mumbai Police's latest post on road safety; take a look

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    The Mumbai Police's social media account develops the most inventive strategies for spreading awareness and essential messages via memes. The social media presence of the Mumbai Police is impressive, and they always follow the most recent trends.

    Mumbai Police took advantage of the popularity of the Brahmastra movie starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to raise public awareness by referring to it. They posted a clever meme on driving safety that had some clever allusions to Brahmastra and had Alia Bhatt in tears!


    Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share the latest post by Mumbai Police about road safety. The post reads, “Even if you have Vanar Astra, don't jump the signal. Even if you have Nandi Astra, don't use the strength on the accelerator.” That’s not all! 

    Mumbai Police also had a funny caption for the post: "’Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk. Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever.”  In the movie, Brahmastra Mouni Roy plays a negative character named Junoon, while Shah Rukh Khan is shown as the keeper of Vanar (Monkey) Astra. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna’s character Anish Shetty is bestowed with Nandi (Bull) Astra.

    Sharing the meme, Alia Bhatt responded with a laughing emoji and wrote, “Epic.” 

    Needless to say, netizens were mighty impressed with the creative meme. While one social media user commented, “ultimate creativity level,” another one wrote, “FANTASTIC!!”

    Meanwhile, yesterday, as Brahmastra minted Rs 225 crore worldwide, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share her excitement. She wrote, “A weekend full of light and our hearts full of love. SO grateful for our audience."

    Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra was released on September 9 in theatres in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

