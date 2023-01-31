Bananas to fruit yogurt and more- know some pre-workout nourishment to support your exercise

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A nutritious food before exercise will help you stay energised during your activity and aid in post-workout recovery; here are some top pre-workout foods.

    A nutritious food before exercise will help you stay energised during your activity as well as aid in post-workout recovery. You should eat different meals in varied amounts depending on your activity's kind, time, and intensity. Here are some of the best pre-workout snacks.

    According to health and fitness experts, it is critical to fuel your body with the proper nutrients and carbohydrates before to your workout to perform better. A nutritious food before exercise will help you stay energised during your activity and aid in post-workout recovery. Navneet Kaur, MSc Nutrition and Dietetics and Nutrabay's in-house nutritionist, recommended the following pre-workout foods:

    Bananas' high carbohydrate content helps feed your workout while also delaying weariness. Bananas are also abundant in potassium, aiding muscular contraction and avoiding cramping.

    Also Read: Fruits that will help to burn your belly fat

    Peanut Butter Toast is a terrific pre-workout snack that contains carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Aside from that, peanut butter has a range of minerals that can help with exercises, such as magnesium, niacin, vitamin B6, and so on.

    Trail Mix of dried fruits, nuts, and seeds is a great pre-workout snack. They are easy to digest, provide a rapid energy source, and include a variety of vitamins and minerals.

    Watermelons: It has naturally high in L-citrulline amino acid, which may aid in enhancing nitric oxide activity in the blood, increasing oxygen and nutrition delivery to the muscles and improving endurance.

    Also Read: A glance at snacking recipes which are essential for post-gymming

    Fruit Yogurt is a tasty protein-rich combination is easy on the stomach. It can assist in boosting energy levels, reduce muscular breakdown, and aid in recuperation.

