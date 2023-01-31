Bananas to fruit yogurt and more- know some pre-workout nourishment to support your exercise

A nutritious food before exercise will help you stay energised during your activity and aid in post-workout recovery; here are some top pre-workout foods.

According to health and fitness experts, it is critical to fuel your body with the proper nutrients and carbohydrates before to your workout to perform better. A nutritious food before exercise will help you stay energised during your activity and aid in post-workout recovery. Navneet Kaur, MSc Nutrition and Dietetics and Nutrabay's in-house nutritionist, recommended the following pre-workout foods:

Bananas' high carbohydrate content helps feed your workout while also delaying weariness. Bananas are also abundant in potassium, aiding muscular contraction and avoiding cramping.

Peanut Butter Toast is a terrific pre-workout snack that contains carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Aside from that, peanut butter has a range of minerals that can help with exercises, such as magnesium, niacin, vitamin B6, and so on.

Trail Mix of dried fruits, nuts, and seeds is a great pre-workout snack. They are easy to digest, provide a rapid energy source, and include a variety of vitamins and minerals.

Watermelons: It has naturally high in L-citrulline amino acid, which may aid in enhancing nitric oxide activity in the blood, increasing oxygen and nutrition delivery to the muscles and improving endurance.

Fruit Yogurt is a tasty protein-rich combination is easy on the stomach. It can assist in boosting energy levels, reduce muscular breakdown, and aid in recuperation.