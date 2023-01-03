Are you suffering from PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome? Time to change your diet NOW

Dealing with PCOS may be highly challenging, but making a few minor lifestyle modifications and diet changes here and there can make a lot of good.

PCOS, or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, affects many women. The disorder causes changes in a woman's hormone levels. PCOS patients may ovulate less frequently. PCOS symptoms include missed or irregular periods, excessive hair growth, acne, infertility, and weight gain. Although no permanent treatment exists, a healthy diet can help you manage it.

Pooja Makhija, a dietitian, suggested on Instagram that people with PCOS should consume proteins. She then goes on to discuss how proteins can aid with the problem. She argues that proteins help with appetite management and enhance hormones that help us suppress our cravings.

A balanced diet is required for any ailment, not only proteins. Fibre-rich foods are also necessary. High-fibre diets can help combat insulin resistance by delaying digestion and reducing blood sugar levels.

Foods that reduce inflammation may also be beneficial. Fibre-rich foods such as beans, lentils, broccoli, cauliflower, almonds, and berries might be beneficial. Tomatoes, walnuts, spinach, strawberries, and blueberries are among these foods.

While it is simple to grasp what to eat, it is equally important to understand what to avoid. Refined carbs, which increase inflammation and disturb insulin resistance, should be avoided. White bread, sweet desserts, and anything prepared with white flour are examples.

Reduce your intake of inflammatory foods such as fries, butter, red or processed meats, and sugary beverages such as soda and juice. However, before cutting many items from your diet, you should talk with a doctor. They can recommend a diet appropriate for you and your specific needs.

Lifestyle changes can assist with PCOS symptoms. Among these modifications include exercise and frequent physical activity. Both can help reduce insulin resistance, especially when accompanied with a reduced intake of refined carbohydrates.