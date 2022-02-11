Stress to addictions, here are 7 factors that contribute to low libido

You can modify your sex drive and make it better by making specific lifestyle changes. We spoke to Dr. Adarsh K S, Consultant – Diabetes & Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital, who gave us some insides on the causes of low libido first. (Report by Richa Barua)



Low libido or a reduced sex drive can be very frustrating for both partners. Several factors contribute to low libido. You can blame them all, but you need not be as worried. You can modify your sex drive and make it better by making certain lifestyle changes. Let’s understand the factors that cause low libido first.



Anxiety and Depression: Your libido is directly linked to your emotional and mental health state. If you are sad, anxious, or depressed, it can impair your desire to be intimate with your partner. Anxiety and depression cause hormonal imbalances in your body leading to fatigue, lack of motivation, and low libido.

Stress: Stress impacts your mind and body, resulting in an imbalance of the hormones. This makes you lose weight, gain weight, or have disturbed sleep. These factors contribute to low libido and affect your sex life. If you are stressed, you won’t be relaxed during the sexual act. Meditate daily and take time out for yourself to destress. Whether you go for a walk, start painting, or indulge in a warm bath, never neglect your mental health. Take up a hobby to help calm yourself.

Medicines: Some medicines used to treat anxiety, depression, blood pressure, or heart diseases can lower your libido.

Low confidence: Low self-esteem and self-worth can lead to low libido. If you are not confident about yourself, you may feel you are undesirable for your partner. This can affect your desire to initiate sex with your partner. The fear of rejection prevails in people with low self-confidence. Low self-esteem can also cause anxiety related to sexual performance and intimacy. This results in overthinking and lowered libido. Opt for therapy, self-help along other lifestyle changes to improve your self-confidence.

Addictions: Alcohol and drugs harm your health. Long-term use of these addictive substances can lower your libido and affect your sex drive. Excessive use of these substances causes a hormonal imbalance leading to decreased libido.

Sleep deprivation: Sleep helps repair your body cells every night. A good night’s sleep can help you feel better and rejuvenated. Optimise your sleep cycles by going to bed at the same time daily, setting a daily rhythm, and avoiding screen time at night before sleep. Stop caffeine or alcohol for at least 5 hours before sleeping.

Ageing: Age is not in your hands. As you age, changes in your hormonal levels can affect your sex desire. The hormones responsible for sex drive start declining with age and can cause lowered libido. Also Read: Safe sex to Healthy diet; 7 ways to make your vagina happy