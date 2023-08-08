Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lens of awareness: Here are 6 Books for your journey of Mindfulness

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Understand the realistic version of the vast idea of mindfulness. Find out how you can incorporate this awareness into your daily habits and actions with the help of these books. Read these books to open the door to your self-growth. by Leone Merlin Antony

    article_image1

    Image: Pexels

    Mindfulness is a rather new lifestyle addition that we have all embraced. To be mindful is easier said than done. There are unlimited sources from which you can collect the true essence of this practice. But it is a tedious task to do so. Below you will see 6 books which will help you in your mindfulness journey.

    article_image2

    Image: Instagram

    1. "The Miracle of Mindfulness" by Thich Nhat Hanh

    The book emphasises the reality of mindfulness. It is not something up there in the sky, it is here, around you, in you. Thich Nhat Hanh is a Zen Mater who has encapsulated the whole idea in simple stories. There are practices which are very simple to embrace this idea in your daily life. From peeling an orange to washing dishes, you realise your path to self-acceptance and peacefulness lies within you.

    article_image3

    Image: Instagram

    2. "The Power of Now" by Eckhart Tolle

    The book throws light to the fact that “this moment” is all you ever have for yourself. The idea is scary and beautiful at the same time. Eckhart Tolle gives vivid distinctions between pleasure which is derived from the outside and joy which comes from the inside. This book could be a perfect guide which can help people from their disorganized state of mind.

    article_image4

    Image: Instagram

    3. "Get Some Headspace" by Andy Puddicom

    Andy Puddicom is the founder of Headspace, the forever loved meditation app and thus, the title of the book. The hook of this book is that the author just gives emphasis on 10 minutes of your time and claims that will change your outlook towards life. It is not the conventional method of meditation that is followed but a rather simple, interesting and helpful one. 

    article_image5

    Image: Instagram

    4. "10% Happier" by Dans Harris

    The book cover says it all. The voice in our head is usually what some people do not bother while the rest half gets bothered a lot. Meditation is the key to solace in our busy lives. A certain amount of time to ourselves is very hard to be done in practicality even if the thought seems very simple. This book tells the true story of the author himself and how he crafted a design to overcome his troubles in life. 

    article_image6

    Image: Instagram

    5. "Women's Bodies, Women's Wisdom" by Christiane Northurp

    The book is a ultimate guide for men and women to do deeper into the complete analysis of a female body and mind. From menstruation to menopause, this book covers it all. Christiane Northurp makes it completely evident to the readers that there is ability to heal within our bodies. It should not be restricted to women readers because narratives of women are often lost somewhere, somehow. 

    article_image7

    Image: Instagram

     6. 'Blooms of Silence" by Bobby Jose Kattikad  

    The book has a small story to tell which claws into our attention. It tells that a broken ink bottle’s life became meaningful when a girl put a flower inside it. Bobby Jose Kattikad is a Sahitya Akademi Winner for his book, “Ordinary”. “Blooms of Silence” make readers understand that all that matters is the flower inside of us. Beauty is truly just its fragrance.

     

