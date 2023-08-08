Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Upgrading living space: 6 creative wall decor ideas

    Elevate your living space with creative wall decor ideas: From captivating gallery walls to botanical bliss, discover 7 innovative ways to adorn your home's interiors. by Leona Merlin Antony

    Upgrading living space: 6 creative wall decor ideas LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    The interior walls of your house act as a blank canvas on which you can paint whatever you choose. Innovative wall decor may revitalize your surroundings, whether you're moving into a new place or trying to update your current one. Here are seven creative wall design ideas to help you create a room that reflects your individuality, from big declarations to minimalist elegance:

    1. Gallery Wall  
    Arrange a variety of framed prints, photos, and artwork to transform a plain wall into a compelling gallery. For a presentation that displays your artistic taste and is varied yet harmonious, mix and match different sizes and types.

    2. Wall murals 
    They may transform your walls from boring to captivating. Select from landscapes influenced by nature, abstract artwork, or even murals that are specially created to express your own tale.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ABLA studios (@ablastudios)

    3. Showcase for Floating Shelves
    By adding floating shelves on your wall, you may turn it into a useful work of art. These adaptable platforms are ideal for displaying ornamental items, miniature plants, books, and keepsakes.

    ALSO READ: Lens of awareness: Here are 6 Books for your journey of Mindfulness

    4. Tapestry Elegance
    Use wall tapestries to add texture and cultural diversity to your room. Any area may benefit from the warmth and character that tapestries quickly bring, whether you choose elaborate designs or vivid patterns.

    5. Reflective Sophistication
    Use ornamental mirrors to make your house look better and provide the impression of more room. To fit your interior motif, experiment with different forms, sizes, and frames.

    ALSO READ: What is National Happiness Happens Day? Know these 7 facts

    6. Clockwork Artistry
    By selecting a striking wall clock, you may make time the focal point of your décor. A statement clock can be a practical piece of art in any style, including retro, contemporary, enormous, and minimalist.

     

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Acne defense to premature aging: 7 skin benefits of Spinach ATG EAI

    Acne defense to premature aging: 7 skin benefits of Spinach

    5 incredible benefits of Amla Oil on your Hair vma eai

    5 incredible benefits of Amla Oil on your Hair

    Detoxification to collagen production: 7 skin benefits of beetfoot ATG EAI

    Detoxification to collagen production: 7 skin benefits of beetroot

    Hair Care: 5 revolutionary ways Brahmi Oil is a boon vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 revolutionary ways Brahmi Oil is a boon

    Breaking Harmful Patterns: 7 habits that could be detrimental to your health MSW EAI

    Breaking Harmful Patterns: 7 habits that could be detrimental to your health

    Recent Stories

    Acne defense to premature aging: 7 skin benefits of Spinach ATG EAI

    Acne defense to premature aging: 7 skin benefits of Spinach

    Manipur police files case against oldest paramilitary force Assam Rifles for alleged obstruction snt

    Manipur police files case against oldest paramilitary force Assam Rifles for alleged obstruction

    Shraddha Kapoor hails Stree Power of Mumbai Polices Nirbhaya Squad ADC

    Shraddha Kapoor hails 'Stree Power' of Mumbai Police’s Nirbhaya Squad

    Airtel Xtreme AirFiber Wi Fi service launched in India Check its availability plan prices other details gcw

    Airtel Xtreme AirFiber Wi-Fi service launched in India; Check its availability, plan prices & other details

    5 incredible benefits of Amla Oil on your Hair vma eai

    5 incredible benefits of Amla Oil on your Hair

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon