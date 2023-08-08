Upgrading living space: 6 creative wall decor ideas

Elevate your living space with creative wall decor ideas: From captivating gallery walls to botanical bliss, discover 7 innovative ways to adorn your home's interiors. by Leona Merlin Antony

The interior walls of your house act as a blank canvas on which you can paint whatever you choose. Innovative wall decor may revitalize your surroundings, whether you're moving into a new place or trying to update your current one. Here are seven creative wall design ideas to help you create a room that reflects your individuality, from big declarations to minimalist elegance:

1. Gallery Wall

Arrange a variety of framed prints, photos, and artwork to transform a plain wall into a compelling gallery. For a presentation that displays your artistic taste and is varied yet harmonious, mix and match different sizes and types.

2. Wall murals

They may transform your walls from boring to captivating. Select from landscapes influenced by nature, abstract artwork, or even murals that are specially created to express your own tale.

3. Showcase for Floating Shelves

By adding floating shelves on your wall, you may turn it into a useful work of art. These adaptable platforms are ideal for displaying ornamental items, miniature plants, books, and keepsakes.

ALSO READ: Lens of awareness: Here are 6 Books for your journey of Mindfulness

4. Tapestry Elegance

Use wall tapestries to add texture and cultural diversity to your room. Any area may benefit from the warmth and character that tapestries quickly bring, whether you choose elaborate designs or vivid patterns.

5. Reflective Sophistication

Use ornamental mirrors to make your house look better and provide the impression of more room. To fit your interior motif, experiment with different forms, sizes, and frames.

ALSO READ: What is National Happiness Happens Day? Know these 7 facts

6. Clockwork Artistry

By selecting a striking wall clock, you may make time the focal point of your décor. A statement clock can be a practical piece of art in any style, including retro, contemporary, enormous, and minimalist.