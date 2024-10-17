Weather: Kerala braces for rainfall over next 7 days, yellow alert in 7 districts today

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala is set for a wet week ahead, with widespread light to moderate rain forecasted for the next seven days. Heavy rain is possible today in isolated areas, prompting yellow alerts in seven districts.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread light to moderate rain in Kerala over the next seven days. A strong low-pressure system is currently situated over the southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and northern coastal Tamil Nadu. It is expected to weaken as it moves in a northwest direction over the next six hours. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Lakshadweep.

    The department noted that a cyclonic storm may develop over the northern Andaman Sea around October 20. This system is likely to strengthen into a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal by October 22. For Kerala, widespread light to moderate rain is anticipated throughout the coming week, with the possibility of heavy rain in isolated areas today.

    Yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating the potential for localized heavy rainfall today.

