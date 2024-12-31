Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

Kerala's India Meteorological Department forecasts light rain in nine districts today, with light to moderate rain expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki, but no specific warnings issued.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain across nine districts of Kerala today. The districts expected to experience rain include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad. Light to moderate rain is predicted for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki. However, the IMD has not issued any specific warnings for these areas. 

Additionally, the IMD has stated that fishing is permitted off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep today. 

The weather is also expected to be rough along the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Kanyakumari area, southwest Bay of Bengal, and the Sri Lankan coast, with strong winds reaching speeds of 35-45 kmph, occasionally up to 55 kmph.

Similar conditions are anticipated tomorrow (January 1, 2025) along the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Kanyakumari area, adjoining Maldives area, and southwest Bay of Bengal.

