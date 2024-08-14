Karnataka: Renewed hope as Navy joins search for missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun in landslide-hit Shirur

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A team of the Indian Navy has joined the search operation for Arjun, a lorry driver who went missing in the Gangavali River in Karnataka's Shirur. The search, also includes teams from the Navy, SDRF, NDRF, and police.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 9:39 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    Shirur: A team of the Indian Navy will join the search operation for Arjun, a lorry driver who went missing in the Gangavali River in Karnataka's Shirur. The search operation, which began yesterday, has gained momentum with the Navy's diving team and Eshwar Malpe's team conducting a thorough search of the river.

    Also Read: Karnataka: Diver Eshwar Malpe recovers hydraulic jack believed to be from missing Kerala driver Arjun's lorry

    According to Karwar SP Narayana, search will begin at 10 am today (Aug 14) under the leadership of the Navy and the speed of the river's current has decreased to 2 knots, making it easier to search. He also stated that there is no heavy rain forecasted for the area today and no special alerts have been issued.

    "The search operation involves 50 personnel from teams of the Navy, SDRF, NDRF, and police, as well as assistance from the Fisheries and Port departments. A helicopter from the Air Force will also be used for surveillance," he said.

    Yesterday's (Aug 13) search operation led by Eshwar Malpe found the hydraulic jack of Arjun's lorry and some parts of the tanker lorry. Eshwar Malpe believes that the reduced river current will make the search easier.

    Arjun's family has expressed hope in the search operation led by the Navy and demanded a thorough search. The family also expressed satisfaction that more people are joining the search operation. They had earlier criticized the Uttara Kannada district administration for delaying the search operation and had threatened to protest in Shirur if the search did not begin.

    Also Read: Weather alert: IMD issues rain alert in 12 districts in Kerala, heavy downpour likely over next five days

