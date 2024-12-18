SOG Commando Vineeth's suicide: Colleagues allege senior officer's harassment as cause; Details

The suicide of SOG commando Vineeth has raised serious concerns about harassment by senior officers. Vineeth's colleagues revealed that his strained relationship with ASI Ajith, stemming from his handling of the death of his friend Sunish, contributed to his tragic decision.

SOG Commando Vineeth's suicide in malappuram areekode: Colleagues allege senior officer's harassment as cause; Details anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Malappuram: In the investigation into the suicide of SOG commando Vineeth, fellow commandos at the camp have provided their statements to the inquiry team. The details of these statements have been made public. According to the testimonies, ASI Ajith is said to have harbored personal animosity towards Vineeth. The source of this animosity was Vineeth questioning Ajith's failure in handling the death of a friend. Vineeth (36), a native of Vythiri in Wayanad and a Special Operations Group (SOG) commando, died by suicide after shooting himself in the head.

Kerala: Civil Police Officer shoots himself dead in Malappuram; Suicide note alleges harassment by senior cops

Vineeth's friend Sunish passed away on September 16, 2021, during training at the SOG camp. Sunish, a resident of Wayanad, collapsed during the session, and there were allegations that it took too long to get him to the hospital. While colleagues tried to assist Sunish, ASI Ajith reportedly refused to help. By the time Sunish was taken to the hospital, it was too late, and he died. 

Following Sunish's death, Vineeth raised concerns about Ajith's actions, which led to personal animosity between the two, according to statements from officials. The testimonies of Vineeth's colleagues confirm that the harassment from senior officials played a role in Vineeth's tragic suicide.

The suicide note of Vineeth, a Thunderbolt Commando officer who ended his life by shooting himself at the Areekode Armed Police Camp hinted at harassment by senior officers, stating that some individuals had betrayed him. Vineeth, a Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the Areekode Armed Police Camp in Malappuram, took his life on Sunday (Dec 15) night. The note reportedly includes the names of two friends and a senior officer.

"He was discovered deceased, having discharged his firearm at himself. The circumstances leading to this drastic action remain under investigation," a police officer stated.

Kerala: Police officer found dead at his home in Piravom, initial reports suggest suicide

